Company Announcement no. 05/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 22,900 807.39 18,489,165 February 22, 2021 3,000 790.23 2,370,690 February 23, 2021 4,500 758.12 3,411,540 February 24, 2021 4,000 766.53 3,066,120 February 25, 2021 3,500 756.82 2,648,870 February 26, 2021 4,000 748.71 2,994,840 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 41,900 787.14 32,981,225

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 743.587 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 15.6m (approx. DKK 115.8m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

