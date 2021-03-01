New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI in Healthcare Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028794/?utm_source=GNW

• Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Others)

• Application (Medical Imaging and Diagnosis, Data Management, Telemedicine, Remote Monitoring and Lifestyle Management, Robot-Assisted Surgery, Drug Discover and Clinical Trials, Virtual Assistance, and Others)

• End User (Patients, Healthcare Providers, Academic Institutes and Research Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Insurance, and Others)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Growing Need for Patient-Centric Care

• Growing Applications of AI in Healthcare Informatics

• Shortage of Healthcare Workforce

• Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision Making

• Progress in Healthcare IT



Market Challenges



• Lack of Clearly Defined Regulations

• Data Security and Privacy Concerns

• Barriers to Physician’s Adoption of AI

• Legal Implications of AI Systems



Market Opportunities



• Capitalizing on Unmet Clinical Demand

• Enabling Care At-Home: Remote Monitoring

• Leveraging Rapid Development in Deep Learning

• Unlocking the Combined Potential of AI and Robotics



Key Companies Profiled



Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the key regulations governing AI adoption in healthcare across various regions?

• Which start-ups received significant funding in 2020?

• What has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global AI in healthcare market?

• What is the anticipated futuristic impact of COVID-19 on AI adoption in the global healthcare market?

• What are the opportunities for AI healthcare startups in healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic?

• Who are the leading players in global AI in healthcare market?

• What are the key business models prevalent in global AI in healthcare market?

• What type of products are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities for the market?

• What was the market size for the various product types in the global AI in healthcare market in 2020? How are the product types anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What was the market size for various AI-enabled applications in healthcare in 2020? Which application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What was the market size of AI technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision in 2020? How are the technologies anticipated to grow during the forecast period, 2021-2030?

• Which region contributes the major share to the global AI in healthcare market? Which region holds significant growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Funding Scenario



This section encompasses a description of the current funding landscape in the global AI in healthcare space for key players.



• Technology Readiness Index



This section is intended to aid the readers in identifying novel technology opportunities.



• Business Model Analysis



This section comprises information on the key business models deployed in the market by leading players.



• Impact of COVID-19



This section of the report encompasses the following:

o Impact on AI adoption

o Future impact (Short-, mid-, and long-term)

o Key developments during the COVID-19 pandemic



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth

• Case studies to assess the delivery models and strategies adopted by some of the highly funded players in the market



Expert Quote



“At present, many companies refrain from venturing into this field as in many cases, companies pursue R&D without knowing whether their concept makes for a viable business model. Currently, most of the companies have their own unique model. However, four years down the line, the competition will be more intense, and the market would witness a repetition of existing services and offerings”.



Scope of the Global AI in Healthcare Market



The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global AI in healthcare market, by each of the segments mentioned above.



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global AI in healthcare market, including a thorough analysis of the applications.The study also provides market and business-related information on various products, applications, technologies, and end users.



The report considers integrated devices, software, and services related to AI in healthcare.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028794/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001