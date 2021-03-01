New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on System Architecture, Use Cases, Enabling Technologies and Country-Wise UTM Concepts - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028793/?utm_source=GNW

There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of UAS traffic management (UTM) system market.



Some of these factors include focus on BVLOS operations and potential opportunities for key stakeholders.



Scope of the Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market



The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as potential application areas and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the potential application areas for UAS Traffic Management. These potential application areas include precision agriculture, package delivery, critical infrastructure inspection, mapping, disaster management, law enforcement, and construction.



The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Information for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Industry



The key market players in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market include Unifly, Altitude Angel, Skyward.io, OneSky, DeDrone, DJI Innovation, Kitty Hawk, Precision Hawk, vHive, Airbus, Thales, Leonardo Company, SRC Inc., and AirMap, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

