Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commuter rail and public bus services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global commuter rail and public bus services market is expected to grow from $261.98 billion in 2020 to $285.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $400.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the commuter rail and public bus services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commuter rail and public bus services market, and compares it with other markets.
The commuter rail and public bus services market consists of sales of commuter rail and public bus services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate local and suburban ground passenger transit systems using more than one mode of transport over regular routes and on regular schedules within a metropolitan area and its adjacent nonurban areas. Commuter rail is usually characterized by reduced fares, multiple ride and commutation tickets, and mostly used by passengers during the morning and evening peak periods. The commuter rail and public bus services market is segmented into commuter rail services (metro and mmts) and public bus services.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global commuter rail and public bus services market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global commuter rail and public bus services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commuter rail and public bus services market.
Many bus service providers are introducing hybrid buses to reduce carbon emissions. Buses are generally powered using diesel which release CO2 emission to the environment. On the contrary, hybrid buses utilize alternate fuel and do not require heavy investment like electric buses. A hybrid bus is powered by two alternate fuels or fuel combined with electricity, diesel-natural gas or diesel-electric. In addition to that, these buses offer a quieter experience, and reduced maintenance cost. According to a research by Environmental and Energy Study Institute, hybrid busses offered about 40% improvement in fuel economy in comparison to standard diesel coach and nearly 90% improvement over compressed natural gas buses. Major companies involved in manufacturing of hybrid buses are Arriva Bus, Stagecoach, Volvo Buses, Allison Transmission, and Jinlong.
The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the commuter rail and public bus services market in 2020 as governments-imposed lockdowns and restricted the movement of people and goods to contain the transmission. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the commuter rail and public bus services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.
The commuter rail and public bus services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services
9. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, Segmentation by Type
11.2. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, Segmentation by Application
12. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Metrics
12.1. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
14. Western Europe Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
15. Eastern Europe Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
16. North America Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
17. South America Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
18. Middle East Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
19. Africa Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
20. Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. East Japan Railway
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products and Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. MTR
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products and Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Central Japan Railway
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products and Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Canadian Pacific Railway
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products and Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. West Japan Railway
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products and Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market
22. Market Background: Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market
22.1. Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Characteristics
22.2. Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
22.5. Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market in 2025 - Growth Countries
23.2. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market in 2025 - Growth Segments
23.3. Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright and Disclaimer
