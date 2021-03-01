Selbyville, Delaware , March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global wireless health market , according to reliable analysts, had reached a valuation of USD 89.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.10% during 2020-2027, subsequently reaching USD 472.63 billion by the year 2027.

The document also offers comprehensive analysis of the market segmentations such as technology type, component type, application scope, end-user reach, and regional outlook. The study concludes by elaborating on the major companies operating in this business space, further allowing for high profitability and decision making during investment assessment.

Widespread availability of internet connectivity, increasing smartphone penetration and rising number of health programs have augmented the demand for wireless health solutions across the globe. It is to be noted that wireless health systems are known to be a cost-effective alternative to conventional disease management solutions.

According to Statista, global wearable devices market had generated revenues worth USD 34 billion in the year 2019. Thus, increasing popularity of fitness wearables to track physical metrics including heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep cycles is aiding towards global wireless health market expansion.

Growing elderly population and increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions are also stimulating the industry outlook. The Wall Street Journal states that there has been a surge in the adoption rates of digital medicine solutions to treat health disorders such as respiratory conditions, pulmonary disease, and diabetes.

Wireless health systems are relatively expensive as compared to traditional medical solutions and hence, could potentially hamper the overall industry remuneration. Regardless, these networks help in reducing medical expenses among elderly population, which in turn could offer lucrative growth opportunities for top manufacturers in global wireless health market space.

A gist of the market segmentations

Worldwide wireless health industry is fragmented on the basis of technology type, component type, application reach, and end-user scope. Speaking of technology type, the market is further segmented into WWAN, WiMAX, WPAN, and WLAN/Wi-Fi.

Moving on to component type, the industry is split into services, hardware, and software. Based on application spectrum, the market is categorized into provider/payer-specific, patient communication and support, physiological, and patient-specific.

The end-user reach of global wireless health market consists of patients/individuals, payers, and providers.

A summary on the regional outlook

From the regional perspective, Europe currently accounts for the largest market share and is expected to record continuous growth during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization of healthcare systems coupled with growing demand for advanced information technologies are complementing the business outlook in Europe.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest compound annual growth rate in the ensuing years, owing to rising adoption of wireless health care equipment and surging disposable income.

Global Wireless Health Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

WWAN

WiMAX

WPAN

WLAN/Wi-Fi





Global Wireless Health Market based on Component (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software





Global Wireless Health Market Application Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Provider/Payer-specific

Patient Communication and Support

Physiological

Patient-specific





Global Wireless Health Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Patients/Individuals

Payers

Providers





Global Wireless Health Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico





Asia-Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Europe

Spain

France

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe





Rest of the World

Global Wireless Health Market Competitive Dynamics (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Vocera Communications Inc.

Aerohive Networks Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corporation

Cerner Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

