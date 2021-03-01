New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution, Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842619/?utm_source=GNW

These factors are responsible for driving the demand for data center cooling market.

The services component segment of the data center cooling market is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The services associated with data center cooling, such as consulting, installation & deployment, and maintenance & support, are expected to witness an increasing demand from users.



Liquid cooling systems are estimated to witness the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by solution segment during the forecast period

By solution, the liquid cooling systems segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.The high growth of the liquid cooling systems solution segment is majorly attributed to their advantages over air cooled systems.



The liquid cooling systems offer benefits such as cooling at a reduced energy cost as compared to air cooling systems along with lower the noise levels originating from equipment such as fans in the air cooling systems.



Maintenance & support segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by services segment during the forecast period

By services, maintenance & support segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.Factors such as the risk associated with data center failure supports the regular preventive maintenance of the cooling infrastructure in data centers.



Also, preventive maintenance can help identify systems at risk of failure, preventing downtime and reducing maintenance costs, as well as maximizing product life.



Row/Rack-based cooling is estimated to grow with the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by type of cooling segment during the forecast period

By type of cooling, the row/rack-based cooling segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in data center cooling market, during the forecast period.The row/rack-based cooling helps in reducing the airflow path length in data centers.



This in turn not only reduces the power required for cooling but also reduces wastage, thereby increasing the cooling efficiency. These solutions are applied in data centers of all sizes, where cooling is required for standalone and high-density servers.



Mid-sized data center is estimated to register the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by data center type segment during the forecast period

By data center type, the mid-sized data center segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.The data center cooling solutions for mid-sized data centers provided by major players enable facility owners to start with low-density data centers and, later, scale up to high density as and when required.



This advantage, coupled with the exponential growth in the number of organizations using data centers to store mission-critical data, is expected to drive the adoption of data center cooling solutions in mid-sized data centers in the future.



Government & defense is projected to grow with the highest growth in data center cooling market, in by industry segment during the forecast period

By industry, the government & defense segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during 2020 to 2025. Factors such as, the focus on digitization of information by governments worldwide along with an increased investment from the defense sector to broaden and strengthen its existing IT infrastructure, are driving the demand for high-performance data centers that require high server densities.



Asia Pacific data center cooling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for data center cooling during the forecast period.Factors like The growing demand for data center cooling is primarily driven by increasing public and private sector investments in projects catering to sectors such as banking, telecom, and government.



Also, factors like the growing IT and digital commerce sectors are expected to increase the data traffic in the region, in turn propelling the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 16%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 48%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 16%, Directors – 24%, and Others – 60%

• By Region: Europe – 36%, North America – 24%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East & Africa –12%, and South America – 8%



The data center cooling market report is dominated by players , such as Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), Airedale International (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Black Box Corporation (US), and Munters Group AB (Sweden).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the data center cooling market based on component, solution, services, type of cooling, data center type, industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It strategically profiles key data center cooling solution providers/manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such new product launches, partnerships, and agreements, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the data center cooling market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842619/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001