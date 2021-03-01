Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-commerce plastic packaging market was valued at USD 10.26 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 21.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2026. The rapid growth of the market is primarily driven by fashion and apparel, consumer electronics, and personal care industries. Considerable investments in the consumer electronics, personal care, and fashion and clothing industries are creating a scope for the expansion of packaging opportunities. According to IBEF, in 2018, electronics were the most significant contributors to online retail sales in India, with a 48% share, followed closely by apparel at 29%.
E-commerce has emerged to be a prominent choice for the consumer to purchase goods during the last decade or so. The rising internet penetration, growing access to the internet across the vast majority of the populations in developing economies, increasing smartphone penetration, advancements in technology, and rapid urbanization have created a massive opportunity for the e-commerce market. According to Spiralytics, digital online buyers are estimated to reach 2.1 billion in 2021, up from 1.66 billion in 2016.
The e-commerce industry is exploiting the opportunities in the packaging landscape driven by young demographic profile, with increasing internet penetration and relatively better economic performance in the past few years.
The rapid growth of the market is primarily driven by fashion and apparel, consumer electronics, and personal care industries. Considerable investments in the consumer electronics, personal care, and fashion and clothing industries are creating a scope for the expansion of packaging opportunities. According to IBEF, in 2018, electronics were the most significant contributors to online retail sales in India, with a 48% share, followed closely by apparel at 29%.
Moreover, companies are adopting an omnichannel distribution strategy for their products, including online purchasing, which is fuelling the growth of the e-commerce packaging as a whole. The statistics by ReadyCloudSuite which suggest that 66% of the online shoppers rely on more than one channel for purchases, and 60% of shoppers begin product research on a mobile device before purchasing, validate the growth prospects.
Further, bioplastic is taking a prominent role in e-commerce packaging material used as it has a wide range of applications. The most common source of bioplastic is fermented starch from corn and wheat, as it is highly durable and biodegradable. Also, to replace the ever-present plastic bag, plant fibers, such as jute and hemp, are widely used as containers. Due to COVID-19, with the increasing demand for medicine, food, and other essential goods at an all-time high, a lack of available packaging to ship them in, can cause significant interruption.
Key Market Trends
Consumer Electronics and Media to Hold Significant Market Share
United States to Witness Significant Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
The market studied is fragmented, with market incumbents, such as Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., and Sealed Air Corporation, operating in the market. Sustainable competitive advantage can be gained through innovation in design, technology, and application. Amcor opened two e-commerce testing laboratories in Manchester, Michigan, US, and in Ghent, Belgium. At both sites, the company's packaging experts will test and certify packaging for customers from around the world. Recent developments in the market are -
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Growing Proliferation OF Online Retailing and Emergence of Omni-channel Presence
4.4.2 Increasing Biodegradable Plastic Packaging for Online Retail
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Regulation Pertaining to Use of Plastic and Lack of Exposure to Good Manufacturing Practices
4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 impact on the industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Pouches and Bags
5.1.2 Protective Packaging
5.1.3 Shrink Films
5.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2 End User Industry
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics and Media
5.2.2 Food and Beverage
5.2.3 Personal Care Products
5.2.4 Fashion and Apparel
5.2.5 Home Care and Furnishing
5.2.6 Other End user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor PLC
6.1.2 Pregis LLC
6.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.4 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.5 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH
6.1.6 Berry Global Inc.
6.1.7 Huhtamaki Oyj
6.1.8 CCL Industries Inc.
6.1.9 Clondalkin Flexible Packaging
7 PET BOTTLE RECYCLING RATE
7.1 North America
7.2 Europe
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.4 Latin America
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yti6yk
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: