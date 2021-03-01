New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component, Platform Operation, Range, Platform Architecture, Unmanned Platform Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751894/?utm_source=GNW



With the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAM supply chain is fairly impacted.The spread of COVID-19 in the US and EU is expected to have a negative impact due to lockdowns at research & development facilities of UAM vehicles.



For instance, Uber offloaded its Elevate unit to Joby Aviation in December 2020, the company that was at the forefront of launching on demand aviation in a few cities by 2023.

The lockdown in Asia Pacific has resulted in business loss to many upcoming startups in the UAM industry.Many startups have failed to continue working in the space due to delays in development and loss of capital.



The commercialization of UAM seems delayed by a year compared to pre-COVID-19 conditions.



Based on range, the intercity segment is projected to lead during the forecast period

Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intercity segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to large number of platforms being used for intercity travel, and the cost of platform being significantly high compared to intracity platforms.



The infrastructure segment is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Based on component, the urban air mobility market has been segmented into infrastructure and platform.The infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.



This growth is attributed to the increasing deployment of eVTOL aircraft for intracity travel leading to an increase in the need for infrastructure.



The fixed-wing hybrid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

By platform architecture, the fixed-wing hybrid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, owing to its higher stability compared to rotary wing eVTOL. To carry passengers, the platform needs higher stability to ensure safety of passengers on board, especially for remotely piloted or fully autonomous aircraft.



Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for urban air mobility during the forecast period

The Europe urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Countries in this region, such as Germany, UK, and France, are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial operations.



Advancements in the manufacturing capability of emerging economies in this region will drive the market. Additionally, the ever-increasing trend of automation and globalization in these countries are fueling the growth of the European urban air mobility market.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C level – 50%, Director level – 30%, Others – 20%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe – 32%, Asia Pacific – 16%, Latin America – 10% Middle East – 10%



Key players profiled in the urban air mobility market Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and A3 by Airbus (US), among others.



Research Coverage

The report segments and analyzes the urban air mobility market on the basis of Component, Range, Platform Operation, Platform Architecture, End User, and Unmanned Platform System.Based on component the urban air mobility market is segmented into platform and infrastructure.



Based on range the urban air mobility market is segmented into intercity and intracity.Based on Platform Operation the urban air mobility market is segmented into piloted and autonomous.



Based on Platform Architecture the urban air mobility market is segmented into rotary wing and fixed wing hybrid.Based on End user the urban air mobility market is segmented into Ride Sharing Companies, Scheduled Operators, E-commerce Companies, Hospitals & Medical Agencies, and Private Operators.



Based on Unmanned Platform System the urban air mobility market is segmented into Aerostructures, Avionics, Electrical Systems, Propulsion Systems, Cabin Interiors, and Software. The urban air mobility market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America regions.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the ground support equipment market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; contracts, joint ventures, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches associated with the ground support equipment market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the ground support equipment market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, value chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the urban air mobility market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on eVTOLs offered by top market players

• Market Sizing: The estimated size of the market in 2020 and its projection to 2030

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the urban air mobility market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the urban air mobility market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the markets for urban air mobility across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the urban air mobility market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the growth of the urban air mobility market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the urban air mobility market



