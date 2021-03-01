Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employing Airport Commercial Situational Awareness to Create Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation industry is in a crisis and airports are one of its hardest hit participants.



Passenger volumes have severely declined due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and airport revenues have dried up without passengers. Passenger confidence is not expected to rebound quickly, and so passenger volume is not anticipated to return to pre-pandemic levels for a few years.



Airports must identify their strategic advantages over competitors to combat this. By analyzing macro and micro factors affecting operations, any airport will be able to identify risks to be mitigated and growth opportunities. This is especially important in terms of route network development in the wake of the crisis and considering the future. Airports must identify ways to share risk with airlines to provide the best possible service.



Tier 3 and 4 airports are especially vulnerable because they typically see less than 10 million passengers annually. These airports may feel the effects of COVID-19 deeper and longer than Tier 1 airports that already have some services resuming.



Tier 2 to 4 also may not have well-defined route network planning divisions and would benefit immensely from analyzing threat and opportunity areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Airport Route Development Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Global Market Overview

Market Segmentation: Passenger Volume

Airport Segmentation by Tier

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Airport Segmentation by Region and Tier

Africa: Tier 1

Africa: Tier 2

Africa: Tier 3

Africa: Tier 4

Asia-Pacific: Tier 1

Asia-Pacific: Tier 2

Asia-Pacific: Tier 3

Asia-Pacific: Tier 4

Europe: Tier 1

Europe: Tier 2

Europe: Tier 3

Europe: Tier 4

Latin America: Tier 1

Latin America: Tier 2

Latin America: Tier 3

Latin America: Tier 4

Middle East: Tier 1

Middle East: Tier 2

Middle East: Tier 3

Middle East: Tier 4

North America: Tier 1

North America: Tier 2

North America: Tier 3

North America: Tier 4

Market Restructuring Post-COVID-19

Definitions and Tools

Airport Commercial Situational Awareness

Growth Analysis Tools - ACSAR

Case Study Example

Growth Analysis Tools - ACSAR Case Study

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Route Development Plan for Traffic Growth

Growth Opportunity 2: Develop Air Route Tactics through Growth Channels

Growth Opportunity 3: Incorporate Risk Strategies

Appendix

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scxrek





