The Global A2P Messaging Market size is expected to reach $77.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The telecom industry played an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic as it helped in supporting the digital infrastructure of the nations. Each & every person and the government whether it is state, federal, provincial, or local, were connected with one another to deliver and get real-time information about Covid-19.

The healthcare, media & entertainment, telecommunication, utilities, and government institutes are working day and night to cope up with the condition emerged due to the pandemic and provides prerequisite services to individuals.



It's an important phase for all the vendors of A2P messaging as they helped telecom operators in every possible way. There was a heavy messaging traffic recorded by the telecom operators on the regular basis across the world. During the pandemic, almost every firm is working remotely that develops the complexity to support an on-field telecom engineer to configure and operate SMS firewall deployment.

The rise in A2P message traffic and securing messages from unauthorized access create new opportunities for A2P messaging vendors. The A2P traffic is estimated to increase, after the pandemic, because of the increasing utilization of online services around the globe.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2020: Sinch launched Conversation API, a robust omnichannel communication product. The product empowers businesses and technology platforms to seamlessly engage with consumers in any part of the globe. Conversation API aimed to enhance business outcomes like increased customer acquisition rates, improved customer experience, and lower churn rates.



Oct-2020: AT&T introduced its 10DLC messaging platform. The platform focuses on supporting A2P SMS messaging traffic between enterprises and AT&T subscribers. It enhances the stability, deliverability, and overall user experience when utilizing Long Code traffic terminating to the AT&T network.



May-2020: Infobip introduced Conversations, a new contact center solution. The solution enabled businesses to combine the world's most popular communication channels. All these messaging services including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS, Live Chat, and in-house chatbots could be organized through Conversations.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component

Platform

A2P Service

By Application

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional & Marketing Services

Authentication Services

Pushed Content Services

Others

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

By End User

BFSI

Hyperlocal Businesses

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

AT&T, Inc.

Orange S.A.

Twilio, Inc.

Tata Communications Limited (Tata Group)

Sinch AB

China Mobile Limited

Proximus Group (BICS)

Sify Technologies Limited

Infobip Ltd.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

