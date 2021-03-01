New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Component, OHV Market by Application, Aftermarket by Vehicle Type, Supply Mode And Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069842/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, there has been significant growth in emission control technologies for vehicles in these countries. For example, in Europe, under the Euro III norms, the NOx emission levels were set at 5.0 g/kWh, which declined by approximately 92% to reach 0.4 g/kWh under Euro VI norms. Owing to the stringent targets set under Euro VI norms, OEMs, and Tier-1 manufacturers are employing SCR in diesel vehicles. SCR helps in reducing NOx from exhaust gases and pollutants from the environment.

DEF is used in SCR-equipped vehicles and helps in removing NOx from exhaust gases.DEF is injected before the SCR catalyst in the exhaust stream, which helps convert NOx into harmless nitrogen and water.



Thus, the growing SCR employment is expected to drive the DEF demand.



The DEF pump segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period

DEF pumps are less costly when compared to the conventional cans & bottles supply mode of DEF refilling.The DEF pump offers convenience in DEF refilling for fleet and other vehicle owners.



Thus, various companies are investing in installing DEF filling pump stations in the European and North American countries.For instance, in 2017, FMT Swiss Ag, a leading supplier of specialty fluid storage and dispensing solutions, launched a complete range of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) pumps and storage units for the US and Canadian markets.



High growth of the installation of DEF pumps in Europe and North America is due to the easier refilling process which is majorly driving the growth of the DEF pump segment globally. Thus, the percentage of DEF pumps in the overall automotive DEF supply mode increased from 14% in 2011 to 40% in 2019.



Thus, the DEF pumps segment is expected to register highest growth rate in the diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket by supply mode during the forecast period.



Globally, the HCV segment is estimated to lead the diesel exhaust fluid OE market in 2020

Recent and upcoming emission mandates are driving the penetration of SCR and DEF in heavy commercial vehicles, as LNT is not efficient. The rising sales of HCVs in the North America and Asia-Oceania regions are expected to drive the growth of the HCV segment during the forecast period.



North America is projected to be the largest regional market

The North America region accounts for a higher share of LCVs and HCVs compared to other regions in overall vehicle parc.The higher commercial vehicle parc combined with the higher average miles driven by commercial vehicles and high DEF dosage rate compared to passenger cars are expected to drive the DEF aftermarket in the region.



The increasing penetration of diesel vehicles in the US is further expected to boost the consumption of DEF during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 –25%, and Other – 25%

• By Designation: C Level - 50%, Di Level- 33%, and Others – 17%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 43%, Europe - 29%, North America – 25%



Total (France), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (The Netherlands), Yara International (Norway), BASF SE (Germany), and China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China) are the leading manufacturers of diesel exhaust fluid in the global market.



Research Coverage:

The study segments the diesel exhaust fluid market and forecasts the OE market size based on vehicle type (Passenger Cars, LCVs, and HCVs), component (SCR catalyst, DEF tank, injector, supply module, DEF sensor, and NOx sensor), off-highway DEF OE market size based on application (construction equipment and agricultural tractors), aftermarket size based on supply mode (cans & bottles, IBC, bulk, and pumps), and region (Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major diesel exhaust fluid manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. s



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall diesel exhaust fluid market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069842/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001