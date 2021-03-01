SAN DIEGO, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Permission.io (https://permission.io/), the leading provider of permission-based advertising, today announced that its ASK coin will be listed on digital asset exchange Bitrue. Bitrue is a secure, advanced online platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. ASK will begin trading on Bitrue on March 8, 2021 with an ASK/USDT pairing.

Today’s Internet economy is driven by an aggressive competition to collect personal data and sell it to third parties for targeted advertising. Permission.io has developed the infrastructure for a new engagement model–one based on permission and value exchange. Powered by the Permission Coin (“ASK”), Permission.io enables a global digital ad system built on permissioned data and opt-in engagement. With ASK, users can securely grant permission and monetize their data across the web. Permission.io also provides an enterprise solution for marketers seeking to build loyalty and trust while achieving better return on their ad spend.

“Individuals are increasingly aware that large brands and tech organizations exploit their personal information. We launched Permission.io to enable consumers to take control and earn value from their personal data,” said Charles Silver, Founder and CEO of Permission. “Hundreds of thousands of users have already earned ASK by engaging with relevant content on our marketplace; and listing on Bitrue allows us to extend the ASK token’s visibility within broader crypto and investment communities.”

ASK is the currency of permission, making it possible for advertisers to reward consumers for permission to engage while also making it easy for users to securely monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. Users earn ASK by opting in to receive relevant ads and content. The experience is delivered primarily through data-sharing activities and engaging with video ads on the Permission Platform. Advertisers can also deploy ASK as an incentive mechanism on their own digital channels, driving loyalty and personalized ad campaigns. ASK transacts on a proprietary, scalable blockchain that is free from congestion and fee volatility issues.

To learn more about Permission.io and ASK, join the Permission Telegram group and follow the platform on Twitter.



About Bitrue

Bitrue is a digital asset management service that is disrupting the industry by adapting traditional financial services to the newly emerging crypto markets. It has become a one-stop platform for crypto traders around the world. For additional information, please visit http://www.bitrue.com.

About Permission.io

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission advertising. The company has created the ASK Coin to empower consumers to own their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit http://www.permission.io.

Media Contact: permission@transformgroup.com

Company Contact: press@permission.io



