Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Engine Management System Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, & HCV), Engine Type (Gasoline & Diesel), Components (ECU, Sensors- Temperature, Position, Oxygen, & Knock), Communication Bus & Region - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global engine management system market is projected to grow to USD 63.2 billion by 2025 from USD 58.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.



The major driving factors for the engine management system industry are stringent emission norms, fuel efficiency regulations and growing vehicle production around the globe. However, increasing sales of electric vehicles due to attractive government incentives are expected to impact the engine management system market.

The automotive industry plays a crucial role in building the global economy. However, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the whole automotive supply chain on a global scale in the first 6-7 months of 2020. The pandemic presented an uncertain recovery timeline for the automotive industry due to the lockdown implementation and shutdown of manufacturing facilities in various parts of the world. The automotive industry faced four major challenges amid COVID-19 - limited supply of vehicle parts, drop in new vehicle sales, the shutdown of production facilities, and decline in working capital. As the engine management system market is dependent on vehicle production, this market is expected to be impacted due to this outbreak. However, with growing normalcy and momentum in vehicle production, the engine management system market is expected to pick up pace in the coming years.

Position Sensors are estimated to be the fastest-growing and largest market share of the sensor segment

Position sensors are must-have sensors inside an engine management system of any kind of vehicle. Position sensors generally consist of throttle position, camshaft position, crankshaft position, and EGR position sensors. All above mentioned position sensors are installed in every vehicle owing to which the demand for position sensors is estimated to grow as the growing vehicle production across the globe. Moreover, the number of position sensors installed in each vehicle are multiple the growth rate for the position sensors market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Passenger cars are expected to be the largest vehicle segment of the engine management system market

The growing population has increased the overall demand for Passenger cars across the globe. Passenger car production accounts for more than 75% of total vehicle production across the globe. Moreover, due to betterment in income opportunities and increasing disposable income demand for vehicles is estimated to increase in countries such as India, Mexico and Brazil. Which will drive the market for engine management system market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest geographical segment of the engine management system market

The upcoming emission norms in the Asia Pacific are the most prominent driving forces for the engine management system market. For instance, China implemented China 6a & 6b, India implemented BS VI norms in 2020. Also, At the same time, the demand for luxury cars has increased considerably. The increase in demand for vehicles, especially premium passenger cars, has accentuated the need for better emission technologies and better engine performance. Thus, the market for engine management systems in the region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Engine Management System Market

4.2 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Sensor Type

4.3 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Fuel Type

4.4 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Component

4.6 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Improved Vehicle Performance

5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission and Fuel Economy Standards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Decreasing Diesel Passenger Car Sales

5.2.2.2 High Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Benefits to Related Markets

5.2.3.2 Replacement of Ecus due to Increasing Average Life of Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design and Development of a System That Complies with Increasingly Tougher Emission Standards

5.2.5 Burning Issue

5.2.5.1 Fault in Components

5.3 Automotive Engine Management System Market Scenario

5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Low Impact Scenario

5.3.3 High Impact Scenario

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Automotive Engine Management Systems Market Ecosystem

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.1.1 Forward/Backward Integration by Tier-I Suppliers and OEMs

6.3.1.2 High Capital Investments

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.2.1 Only Technologically Advanced Components Can Replace Older Versions

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.3.1 Long-Term Supply Contracts

6.3.3.2 Customized Products

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4.1 Well-Established Players with Excellent Supply and Distribution Network

6.3.4.2 Technological Expertise

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Regulatory Landscape

6.4.1 Pest Analysis

6.4.1.1 Political Factors

6.4.1.2 Economic Factors

6.4.1.3 Social Factors

6.4.1.4 Technological Factors

6.4.2 Key Pointers while Entering Market

6.4.3 Regulatory Impact on the Market

6.4.3.1 Decreased Tail-Pipe Emission Limits Leading to Vehicle Light-Weighting Trend

6.5 Engine Management System

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Complementary Technology

6.6.1.1 Powertrain Control Module

6.6.2 Key Technology

6.6.2.1 Role of Obd in Engine Management System

6.6.2.2 Obd-I Link

6.6.2.2.1 Obd-Ii

6.6.3 Adjacent Technology

6.6.3.1 Programmable & Non-Programmable Engine Control Unit

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Case Study Analysis

6.8.1 Artificial Intelligence Enters Automotive Component Development

6.8.2 Ford Motors Working on Machine Learning for Engine Components



7 Engine Management System Market, by Communication Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Can (Controller Area Network)

7.2.1 Can Physical Layers

7.2.1.1 High-Speed/Fd

7.2.1.2 Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant Can Hardware:

7.2.1.3 Single-Wire Can Hardware:

7.2.1.4 Software-Selectable Can Hardware:

7.2.2 Can Terminology

7.2.3 Can Database Files:

7.3 Lin (Local Interconnect Network)

7.4 Flexray



8 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Gasoline Engine Management System

8.3 Diesel Engine Management System



9 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Ecu

9.3 Sensors



10 Engine Management System Market, by Sensor Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology for Sensor Type Segment

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Key Industry Insight

10.2 Oxygen Sensor

10.3 Temperature Sensor

10.4 Position Sensor

10.5 Knock Sensor

10.6 Other Sensors



11 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Passenger Car

11.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

11.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



12 Automotive Engine Management System Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia-Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Automotive Engine Management System Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players

13.4 Market Evolution Framework

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participants

13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.7 Business Strategy Excellence

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Expansion

13.8.2 Acquisitions

13.8.3 Supply Contract/Agreement/Collaboration

13.8.4 Joint Venture

13.8.5 New Product Development

13.9 Right to Win



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.2 Continental Ag

14.3 Denso Corporation

14.4 Borgwarner

14.5 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

14.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

14.7 Valeo S.A.

14.8 Infineon Technologies Ag

14.9 Sensata Technologies Holding Nv

14.10 Ngk Spark Plug Co., Ltd

14.11 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

14.12 Additional Company Profiles

14.12.1 North America

14.12.1.1 Cts Corporation

14.12.1.2 Ksr International

14.12.1.3 Dura Automotive Systems

14.12.2 Europe

14.12.2.1 Nxp Semiconductor

14.12.2.2 TE Connectivity

14.12.2.3 STMicroelectronics

14.12.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen

14.12.3 Asia-Pacific

14.12.3.1 Nissan Corporation

14.12.3.2 Jtekt Corporation

14.13 Engine Management Systems Component Suppliers

14.13.1 Allegro Microsystems, LLC

14.13.2 Analog Devices

14.13.3 on Semiconductor

14.13.4 S&T Motiv Co., Ltd.

14.13.5 Melexis

14.13.6 Elmos Semiconductor Ag

14.13.7 Allied Motion, Inc.

14.13.8 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. Kg

14.13.9 Ntn Corporation

14.13.10 Sorl Auto Parts, Inc.

15 Analyst's Recommendations

15.1 Asia-Pacific Will be Key Market for Automotive Engine Management Systems

15.2 Growing Gasoline Market

15.3 Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep8p1n

