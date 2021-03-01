New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DATA EXCHANGE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028826/?utm_source=GNW

Data exchange in healthcare has evolved with healthcare digitization.Data is increasingly collected in large volumes by satellites, sensors, and mobile phones.



The access to varied data sources, including the data outside the public domain, provides insights for many societal challenges.This leads to the emergence of new forms of partnerships between private, non-governmental, and public sectors for leveraging data for positive societal impact and the public good.



These are termed ’Data Driven Social Partnerships.’ Companies worldwide have included it as part of corporate social responsibility. Such aspects will aid in addressing societal problems through data sharing. However, the lack of expertise and security concerns about patient’s data are projected to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global data exchange in healthcare market growth assessment includes the analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of world.North America dominated the global market in 2020.



The booming healthcare sector, rising health applications like mHealth, and increasing government initiatives contribute to the market prospects of North America.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is intense, with players competing across key regions.They are vying for large market shares through expansions and new product developments.



Some of the key players in the market include, Cloudticity, Burstiq LLC, Cloudtag Inc, Datavant, Cloudera, Definitive Healthcare, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AWS MARKETPLACE (AMAZON)

2. BURSTIQ LLC

3. CLOUDERA

4. CLOUDTAG INC

5. CLOUDTICITY

6. DATAVANT

7. DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE

8. HEALTH VERITY

9. H1

10. LONGENESIS

11. MEDICAL CHAIN

12. OPTUM

13. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

14. SNOWFLAKE

15. ZENOME

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028826/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001