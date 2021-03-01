Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vegetable oil is a natural oil that is extracted from the seeds, nuts and fruits of plants. It serves as a source of nutrients and industrial raw materials to mankind. Vegetable oil is today found in absolutely everything from food and household products, to make-up products and cosmetics. In the food industry, vegetable oil is used as a cooking oil and as a constituent to margarine, non-dairy creamers and ice cream. It is also used in products where animal fats are deplorable on religious grounds. Moreover, the fatty acids derived from vegetable oil are also used in the production of cosmetics, bactericides and pharmaceuticals.



Traditionally, the non-food uses of vegetable oil have been in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents as well as in the production of greases, lubricants and candles. Lately, the biofuel market has provided a significant non-food use for vegetable oil where it is considered as an alternative to mineral oil for use in power stations and as a feedstock for the production of biodiesel. As a result, the global vegetable oil market is growing at a healthy pace. Several other factors strengthening the demand for vegetable oil include population growth, improving living standards, changing dietary habits and an increasing demand particularly in emerging countries. According to the publisher, the global vegetable oil market reached a value of US$ 232.3 Billion in 2020.



This report provides a detailed insight into the global vegetable oil market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of types, applications and major regions. The global vegetable oil market is largely dominated by palm oil contributing for more than one-third of the total vegetable oil consumption. Palm oil is followed by soybean oil, canola oil and sunflower seed oil. Based on applications, the majority of the total vegetable oil produced is consumed by the food industry. The food industry is followed by industrial usage and the biofuel industry. Region-wise, Indonesia represents the largest producer of vegetable oil accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total global production. Indonesia is followed by China, Malaysia and the European Union. The report has also analyzed some of the key players operating in the global vegetable oil market which include Cargil, ADM, Louis Dreyfus, Bunge and Wilmar. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global vegetable oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



This report provides a deep insight into the global vegetable oil industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a vegetable oil manufacturing plant. The study analyzes the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the vegetable oil industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vegetable Oil Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Oil Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Input Suppliers

5.9.2 Farmers

5.9.3 Collectors

5.9.4 Manufacturers

5.9.5 Distributors

5.9.6 Retailers

5.9.7 End-Consumers

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Price Trends

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 United States

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 India

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Indonesia

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Malaysia

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Brazil

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market by Oil Type

7.1 Palm Oil

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Soybean Oil

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sunflower Oil

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Canola Oil

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Coconut Oil

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Palm Kernel Oil

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market by Application

8.1 Food Industry

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Biofuels

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Vegetable Oil Manufacturing

10.1 Product Overview

10.1.1 Palm Oil

10.1.2 Canola Oil

10.1.3 Coconut Oil

10.1.4 Soybean Oil

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.2.1 Palm Oil

10.2.2 Canola Oil

10.2.3 Coconut Oil

10.2.4 Soybean Oil

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.3.1 Palm Oil

10.3.2 Canola Oil

10.3.3 Coconut Oil

10.3.4 Soybean Oil

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10.4.1 Palm Oil

10.4.2 Canola Oil

10.4.3 Coconut Oil

10.4.4 Soybean Oil



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 ADM

14.2 Bunge

14.3 Cargill

14.4 Louis Dreyfus

14.5 Willmar



