MARKET INSIGHTS

A smart grid is an electrical grid that includes varied operations and energy measures like advanced metering infrastructure.There is a growing dependence on electronic devices, along with the constant electricity needs in the commercial sector, and households, propelling smart grid technology demand.



This is because it delivers electricity as per their requirements.Factories, cities, offices, and households need an efficient and reliable power source that can minimize the frequency and duration of blackouts, thereby completely eliminating power disturbances.



The smart grid entails technologies that improve fault detection, enabling automatic network self-healing.Moreover, the smart grid’s integrated information and communication system allows utilities to consolidate data, and enhance system reliability.



However, standardization challenges and security concerns are hindering the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The growth evaluation of the global smart grid market includes the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of world.North America is estimated to dominate the global market by 2028.



The increasing investment, the aging transmission & distribution systems, and the presence of major market players, are contributing to the region’s market prospects.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The emerging new startups offer a vast range of innovative solutions, which cater to diverse industry requirements.This intensifies the competitive rivalry.



Honeywell International, Amdocs Corporation, ABB Ltd, Autogrid Systems Inc, General Electric Company, etc., are among the key players in the market.



