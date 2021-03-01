New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DEVICES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028819/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Peripheral arterial disease entails the build-up of plaque in arteries carrying blood from the heart to the arms, legs, and other limbs. The condition also increases the risk of several other peripheral ailments, including, coronary heart disease, heart attack, ischemic attacks, and stroke.

The leading cause of peripheral arterial disease entails smoking, the increased amount of cholesterol and fat in the blood, elevated amounts of blood sugar due to diabetes and insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and diabetes.Moreover, lifestyle changes have also been observed across the global population, attributed to the absence of a proper work-life balance.



People in developing economies are also succumbing to additions, such as, alcohol, smoking, and drug abuse, which significantly impact their health. Moreover, disorders associated with the cardiovascular system emerge due to such habits, as well.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global peripheral vascular devices market growth is assessed by evaluating North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America held the highest market share in 2020, owing to factors such as, the augmenting geriatric population, and continually changing lifestyle habits like excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, obesity, smoking, and lack of physical activity, among others.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market observes high competition among key players.Moreover, the companies undergo mergers and acquisitions in order to extend the present product portfolio.



In addition, product developments, as well as the extension of applications for approved products, are among the key strategies adopted by players, to maintain a competitive edge within the global peripheral vascular devices market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, etc.



