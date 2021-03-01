Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocado Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global avocado processing market reached a value of $1.92 Billion in 2020. Avocado is used for the confection of baked products (such as cakes), to elaborate fine soup mixes, appetizers, and in the production of cosmetics (oils, skin lotions, soaps, shampoos, etc.) due to its oil content. Avocado can be processed into several products such as guacamole, avocado oils, avocado sauce, frozen products, etc.



A number of broad drivers and trends are currently driving the growth of global avocado processing market. These include rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, broadening of food habits, rising demand of processed foods, increasing cosmetic applications, etc. With the confluence of increasing trend of westernization of food patterns and acceptance of different cuisines along with burgeoning middle-class population, the consumption of avocado is rising across the globe. Moreover, the nutritional and health benefits associated with the consumption of avocado is also driving its demand. Avocado is rich in oleic acid, reduces cholesterol and improves heart health, acts as an antioxidant, improves skin, enhances wound healing, and neutralizes free radicals. Looking forward, the publisher expects the avocado processing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the global avocado processing market has also been analyzed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Wholly

Yucatan

Sabra

PL

Calvio

Salud Food Group

Olivado Group

Spectrum organics

Grupo Industrial Batellero

Sesajal

The Village Press

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global avocado and avocado processing market performed so far and how will they perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global avocado and avocado processing market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global avocado and avocado processing market?

Which are the popular product types in the global avocado and avocado processing market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global avocado and avocado processing market?

What are the various end-use segments in the global avocado and avocado processing market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the avocado processing market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global avocado processing market?

What is the structure of the global avocado processing market and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Avocado Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.4.1 Hass

5.4.1.1 Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Forecast

5.4.2 Fuerte

5.4.2.1 Market Trends

5.4.2.2 Market Forecast

5.4.3 Bacon

5.4.3.1 Market Trends

5.4.3.2 Market Forecast

5.4.4 Choquette

5.4.4.1 Market Trends

5.4.4.2 Market Forecast

5.4.5 Gwen

5.4.5.1 Market Trends

5.4.5.2 Market Forecast

5.4.6 Others

5.4.6.1 Market Trends

5.4.6.2 Market Forecast

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.5.1 Mexico

5.5.1.1 Market Trends

5.5.1.2 Market Forecast

5.5.2 Dominican Republic

5.5.2.1 Market Trends

5.5.2.2 Market Forecast

5.5.3 Peru

5.5.3.1 Market Trends

5.5.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5.4 Colombia

5.5.4.1 Market Trends

5.5.4.2 Market Forecast

5.5.5 Indonesia

5.5.5.1 Market Trends

5.5.5.2 Market Forecast

5.5.6 Others

5.5.6.1 Market Trends

5.5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6.1 Fresh

5.6.1.1 Market Trends

5.6.1.2 Market Forecast

5.6.2 Processed

5.6.2.1 Market Trends

5.6.2.2 Market Forecast

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7.1 Traditional Retail

5.7.1.1 Market Trends

5.7.1.2 Market Forecast

5.7.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.7.2.1 Market Trends

5.7.2.2 Market Forecast

5.7.3 Convenience Stores

5.7.3.1 Market Trends

5.7.3.2 Market Forecast

5.7.4 Online

5.7.4.1 Market Trends

5.7.4.2 Market Forecast

5.7.5 Others

5.7.5.1 Market Trends

5.7.5.2 Market Forecast

5.8 Import and Export

5.8.1 Import by Major Countries

5.8.2 Export by Major Countries

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Global Avocado Processing Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.4.1 Guacamole

6.4.1.1 Market Trends

6.4.1.2 Market Forecast

6.4.2 Frozen Avocado

6.4.2.1 Market Trends

6.4.2.2 Market Forecast

6.4.3 Avocado Oil

6.4.3.1 Market Trends

6.4.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4.4 Avocado Sauce

6.4.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.4.2 Market Forecast

6.4.5 Others

6.4.5.1 Market Trends

6.4.5.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.5.1 Food and Beverages

6.5.1.1 Market Trends

6.5.1.2 Market Forecast

6.5.2 Cosmetics

6.5.2.1 Market Trends

6.5.2.2 Market Forecast

6.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.5.3.1 Market Trends

6.5.3.2 Market Forecast

6.5.4 Others

6.5.4.1 Market Trends

6.5.4.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.6.1 North America

6.6.1.1 Market Trends

6.6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.2.1 Market Trends

6.6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.6.3 Asia Pacific

6.6.3.1 Market Trends

6.6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.6.4.1 Market Trends

6.6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.6.5 Latin America

6.6.5.1 Market Trends

6.6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.7.1.1 Market Trends

6.7.1.2 Market Forecast

6.7.2 Convenience Stores

6.7.2.1 Market Trends

6.7.2.2 Market Forecast

6.7.3 Online

6.7.3.1 Market Trends

6.7.3.2 Market Forecast

6.7.4 Others

6.7.4.1 Market Trends

6.7.4.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Market Forecast



7 SWOT Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strengths

7.3 Weaknesses

7.4 Opportunities

7.5 Threats



8 Value Chain Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Research and Development

8.3 Raw Material Procurement

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Marketing

8.6 Distribution

8.7 End-Use



9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10 Avocado Processing

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Wholly

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.2 Yucatan

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.3 Sabra

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.4 PL

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.5 Calvio

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.6 Salud Food Group

11.3.6.1 Company Overview

11.3.6.2 Description

11.3.7 Olivado Group

11.3.7.1 Company Overview

11.3.7.2 Description

11.3.8 Spectrum Organics

11.3.8.1 Company Overview

11.3.8.2 Description

11.3.9 Grupo Industrial Batellero

11.3.9.1 Company Overview

11.3.9.2 Description

11.3.10 Sesajal

11.3.10.1 Company Overview

11.3.10.2 Description

11.3.11 The Village Press

11.3.11.1 Company Overview

11.3.11.2 Description



