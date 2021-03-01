New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ANESTHESIA MACHINERY MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028809/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

An anesthetic machine delivers a hypoxic mixture of gas to a patient before a medical procedure.These gases are oxygen or volatile anesthetic.



Anesthesia machinery is primarily used to deliver anesthesia to patients in emergency cases.There has been a rise in the number of emergency cases such as labor and accident cases.



Rapid sequence induction of general anesthesia is performed through tracheal intubation in emergency labors. As per the Hooker EA et al. published in the Journal of Emergency Medicine 2019 article, the US emergency department visits increased from 128.9 million to 137.8 million between 2010 and 2014. Further, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) data, in 2017, 145.6 million visits were recorded. Of these, around 2.2 million were admitted to the critical care unit. Such aspects drive market growth. However, stringent regulations and the high cost of machinery hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global anesthesia machinery market growth analysis includes the assessment of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of world. North America is evaluated to dominate the global market, which is accredited to the increasing disease prevalence and number of surgeries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The local vendors are offering low-cost products, leading to increased threat rivalry among the global players. Some of the well-established players in the market include Getinge AB, Cardinal Health Inc, GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, etc.



