Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Type (Human Cornea, Artificial Cornea), Transplant Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty), Disease Indication, End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.



Market growth is largely driven by the growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of eye diseases are the major drivers for the artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control visual impairment are further boosting the market growth.

However, the high cost of ophthalmology devices and surgical procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into the human cornea and artificial cornea. In 2020, the human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding corneal transplantation and eye tissue donations, especially in developing economies.

Penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

On the basis of transplant type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and other transplants (including anterior lamellar keratoplasty (ALK) and keratoprosthesis). In 2020, the penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of people suffering from eye disorders such as infectious keratitis and injury of the eyeball.

North America accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

Geographically, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The market is well-established in North America, with the US dominating the market in this region. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of sophisticated healthcare technologies, higher budget among end users of ophthalmic devices, and a large number of manufacturers for corneal implants in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Type and End-user (2020)

4.3 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Region, 2021-2026

4.4 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

4.5 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

5.2.1.2.1 Corneal Blindness

5.2.1.2.2 Cataracts

5.2.1.2.3 Glaucoma

5.2.1.2.4 Obesity and Diabetes

5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Ophthalmology Devices and Surgical Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Shortage of Corneal Donors

5.2.3.2 Untapped Potential of Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Low Access to Eye Care in Low-Income Economies

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Ophthalmologists



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 3D-Printed Human Corneas

6.2.2 Oct Angiography Devices

6.2.3 Advances in Refractive Surgery

6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.5 Ecosystem

6.6 Regulatory Analysis

6.6.1 North America

6.6.1.1 US

6.6.1.2 Canada

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.6.3.1 Japan

6.6.3.2 China



7 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human Cornea

7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Corneal Blindness to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Artificial Cornea

7.3.1 Scarcity of Human Eye Donors Has Propelled Market Growth



8 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Transplant Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Penetrating Keratoplasty

8.2.1 Pk Enables the Ability to Treat Keratitis and Injury of the Eyeball

8.3 Endothelial Keratoplasty

8.3.1 Advantages Such as Faster Visual Recovery and Less Prone to Injury are Supporting the Growth of this Segment

8.4 Other Transplants



9 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Disease Indication

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fuchs' Dystrophy

9.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Fuchs' Dystrophy is the Key Factor Driving Market Growth

9.3 Fungal Keratitis

9.3.1 Large Patient Population Suffering from Fungus Keratitis to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Keratoconus

9.4.1 Increasing Research on Keratoconus Treatment to Support Market Growth

9.5 Other Diseases



10 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the End-User Market

10.3 Hospitals

10.3.1 Large Patient Pool and High Purchasing Power of Hospitals are the Key Factors Driving Market Growth

10.4 Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

10.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Ambulatory Care Has Resulted in Growing End-User Interest Towards Ascs



11 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Artificial Cornea Market Ranking

12.3 Human Cornea Market Ranking

12.4 Product Benchmarking

12.5 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches & Approvals

12.5.2 Acquisitions

12.5.3 Expansions

12.5.4 Other Developments



13 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology and Company Profiles

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.1.1 Stars

13.1.2 Emerging Leaders

13.1.3 Pervasive Companies

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Startups

13.2.1 Progressive Companies

13.2.2 Dynamic Companies

13.2.3 Starting Blocks

13.2.4 Responsive Companies

13.3 Company Profiles

13.3.1 Ajl Ophthalmic S.A.

13.3.2 Corneagen, Inc.

13.3.3 Addition Technology, Inc.

13.3.4 Linkocare Life Sciences Ab

13.3.5 Presbia plc

13.3.6 Mediphacos

13.3.7 Aurolab

13.3.8 Cornea Biosciences, Inc.

13.3.9 Dioptex Medizinprodukte Forschungs-, Entwicklungs- Und Vertriebs GmbH (Dioptex GmbH)

13.3.10 Eyeyon Medical

13.3.11 Massachusetts Eye and Ear

13.3.12 Florida Lions Eye Bank

13.3.13 Sightlife

13.3.14 Advancing Sight Network

13.3.15 San Diego Eye Bank

13.3.16 L V Prasad Eye Institute

13.3.17 New Mexico Lions Eye Bank

13.3.18 San Antonio Eye Bank

13.3.19 Kansas Eye Bank & Cornea Research Center

13.3.20 Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank

13.3.21 Corneat Vision

13.3.22 Keramed, Inc.



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

