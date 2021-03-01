New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DIGITAL GENOME MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028804/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

The digital genome deals with genes and their functions.It is a set of genetic material in a cell.



It aids in finding causes of chronic disorders and resolves them.There is a surge in chronic diseases worldwide.



Twin studies have established genes as major contributors to chronic conditions like depression, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, RA, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), etc.As per the WHO (World Health Organization), around 48800 died in the UK in 2015, due to chronic diseases.



The hectic lifestyle has given rise to diabetes and conditions like acute myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, and atherosclerosis. According to the WHO, chronic diseases pose a massive global challenge, accounting for almost 60% of all deaths worldwide. The rising prevalence has resulted in the increased use of the digital genome to treat such conditions. In recent times, evaluating individual-level risks for chronic diseases using molecular genetic data has been enabled due to genetic sequencing. Such factors drive market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global digital genome market growth analysis entails the assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world.The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the prominent region in terms of CAGR by 2028.



The market prospects are attributed to the increasing investment and the advancing research & development in genomics.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The growing demand for digital genome has resulted in the entry of several pharmaceutical companies into the market for R&D purposes. Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux SA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, etc., are among the key players in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

3. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BD)

4. BIOMERIEUX SA

5. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC

6. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

7. ILLUMINA INC

8. INSCRIPTA

9. OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

10. PACIFIC BIOSCIENCE

11. PERKINELMER INC

12. QIAGEN NV

13. REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

14. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028804/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001