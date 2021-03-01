Map showing the percentage of women enrolled in ABA-approved law schools per state in 2020. Orange states have more women enrolled than men, while gray states have more male law students than women. Striped states are split 50/50.

Map showing the percentage of women enrolled in ABA-approved law schools per state in 2020. Orange states have more women enrolled than men, while gray states have more male law students than women. Striped states are split 50/50.

2020 data reveals that female law school enrollment outpaced men for 5th consecutive year



TAMPA, Fl., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, women made up the majority of law school students pursuing Juris Doctor (JD) degrees in the United States. Based on the most recent data (2020) from the American Bar Association, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, at least half of the students who are attending law school are women .

In its annual report, Enjuris compiled data from the ABA on law school enrollment to break down law school gender diversity by state and highlight the top-ranked schools for women.

In 1960, women comprised only 3.5 percent of enrollees in ABA-approved law schools. In 2016, the number of female law school enrollees surpassed male enrollees for the first time.

In 2020, women accounted for 54.09 percent of all students in ABA-approved law schools, while men made up 45.70 percent of law school students. The number of people who identified as "other" increased from 149 students (0.13%) in 2019 to 232 (0.20%) in 2020.

The top 20 ABA-accredited law schools by female enrollment in 2020 were:

North Carolina Central University Northeastern University Howard University New England Law | Boston Belmont University The City University of New York American University St. Thomas University University of the District of Columbia University of Washington Seattle University Florida A&M University University of California-Davis Pace University Inter American University of Puerto Rico Texas Southern University University of Maryland Southern University Elon University Western Michigan University

In particular, women have been making steady gains in top-ranked law schools. Thirteen of the top 20 law schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report had more female attendees than male attendees.

Nationwide, the majority of law schools (73.98 percent) have more female students than male students.

More infographics, charts and gender enrollment data can be found on Enjuris.com at: https://www.enjuris.com/students/law-school-women-enrollment-2020.html

