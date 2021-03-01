Selbyville, Delaware , March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the estimates set forth by credible resources, global surgical imaging market size was valued at USD 1720 million in 2019 and is expected to register a healthy 6.3% CAGR, hence amassing USD 2804.11 million by the year 2027.

The report highlights major determinants that add traction to market growth while also specifying restraints prevailing in the business vertical. Readers can also access vital information about investment opportunities available in micro-markets. Furthermore, the study incorporates a country-wise review of revenue contribution and states the market share held by each terrain. Critical analysis of major players in the market along with their product profiling is also available.

Surging proportion of ageing population and increasing preference of radiographic procedures are two of the major factors driving the growth of global surgical imaging market. Rise in the number of people suffering from chronic disorders, such as kidney failure, cancer, and heart diseases, that require imaging tests and urgent surgical intensive care is also augmenting industry demand.

Annual statistics update of January 2019 released by the American Heart Association states that 48 percent adult population in the US has some form of cardiovascular disease. Similarly, as per European Heart Network survey 2017, annually, 3.9 million deaths due to cardiovascular ailments are recorded in Europe. These statistics further signify the importance of advanced healthcare, hence creative lucrative growth opportunities for worldwide surgical imaging market.

For the unversed, surgical imaging is a technique of imaging interior organs of the body while performing complex surgical procedures. It uses X-ray based intra operative imaging technology, making it flexible for multiple surgical rooms.

Apparently, there has been a noticeable increase in adoption of surgical imaging equipment across the world on account of technological advancements in the field, and high precision offered by the device. However, expensive nature of surgical imaging systems is acting as an impediment to market growth.

Outline of market fragmentations:

By application ambit, global surgical imaging market is classified into neurosurgeries, orthopedic & trauma surgeries, and cardiovascular surgeries. End-users of the industry are categorized into surgery centers & clinics, and hospitals.

Moving on to technology spectrum, the industry is categorized into flat panel detector C-arms (FPD C-arms), and image intensifier C-arms.

Geographical summary:

Industry experts claim that North America is presently the topmost region in terms of market share holding due to availability of avant-garde medical infrastructure, and quick adoption of new technology.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific surgical imaging market size is expected to achieve the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due rising prevalence of CVD, and escalating geriatric population in the region, cites the report.

Global Surgical Imaging Market Share By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Neurosurgeries

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Global Surgical Imaging Market By End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Surgery Centers & Clinics

Hospitals

Global Surgical Imaging Market Technology Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

Image Intensifier C-arms

Global Surgical Imaging Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada





Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

Spain

France

RoE

Asia Pacific

Australia

China

South Korea

India

Japan

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Surgical Imaging Market Competitive Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Whale Imaging Inc.

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Surgical Imaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Surgical Imaging Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Surgical Imaging Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Surgical Imaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Surgical Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Surgical Imaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Surgical Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Image Intensifier C-arms

5.4.2. Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD-C arms)

Chapter 6. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Surgical Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

6.4.2. Neurosurgeries

6.4.3. Cardiovascular Surgeries

Chapter 7. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Surgical Imaging Market by End User, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Surgical Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospital

7.4.2. Surgery Center and Clinics

Chapter 8. Global Surgical Imaging Market, Regional Analysis

