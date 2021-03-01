Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooler Box Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), Raw Material (Polyurethane Foam, EPS, EPP, XPS, Others), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cooler box market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025.



Growth in the pharmaceutical industry, ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drives, transportation of processed and fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other perishable food products are contributing to the growth of the cooler box market.

Reusable is the largest segment of the global cooler box market, by type.

The reusable cooler box segment accounted for the larger share of the cooler box market in 2019. Reusable cooler boxes available in the consumer market are becoming more robust in terms of their exterior, with hard shells being deployed in comparison to the cardboard and foam of disposable cooler boxes. These cooler boxes are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry, wherein maintaining the temperature of products for a longer time is a critical factor.

PU Foam is the largest segment of the cooler box market, by the material.

The PU foam segment accounted for the larger share of the cooler box market in 2019. PU foam has the lowest thermal conductivity among insulation materials, which enables space-saving by using lower insulation thickness while achieving the same insulation efficiency as with other materials. This is especially important in space-limited cold chain logistics.

North America is projected to lead the cooler box market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the global cooler box market during the forecast period. The growing demand for cooler boxes for use in the pharmaceutical cold chain and camping/ family vacations is driving the North American regional market. The cooler box market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest from 2020 to 2025. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cooler Box Market

4.2 Cooler Box Market, by Region

4.3 North America Cooler Box Market, by End-Use Industry & Country

4.4 Cooler Box Market, Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards

5.2.1.2 Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination Drives Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Stringent Temperature Control Requirements in Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.4 Growth in International Food Trade due to Trade Liberalization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Rules & Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential Markets for Insulated Packaging

5.2.3.2 Growth in Organized Retail Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Significant Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices

5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Cost and High Capital Investment Requirements

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry



6 Industry Trends

6.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.1.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

6.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Cooler Box Market

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Prominent Companies

6.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.4 Yc-Ycc Shift

6.5 Production Technology

6.5.1 Production Technology for Reusable & Disposable Cooler Boxes

6.6 Price Analysis

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Cooler Box Market Ecosystem

6.8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers

6.8.2 Distributors of Cooler Boxes

6.8.3 End-users of Cooler Boxes

6.9 Import & Export Trade Analysis

6.10 Regulatory Landscape

6.11 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.11.1 Healthcare

6.11.2 Trends of Oil & Natural Gas Prices

6.11.3 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

6.11.4 Urbanization

6.11.5 Per Capita Income

6.12 Case Study Analysis

6.12.1 COVID-19 Vaccine

6.12.1.1 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. Set Up a New Facility to Manufacture Special Cooler Boxes for COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery

6.12.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.12.2.1 B Medical Systems Partnered with Seedr to Develop Advanced Passive Cold Storage Equipment for Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Delivery

6.12.2.2 Sonoco Thermosafe Developed Advanced and Durable Cooler Box for Pharmaceutical Cold Chain

6.12.2.3 Softbox Systems Ltd. Developed Eco-Friendly Recyclable Cooler Box for Pharmaceutical Cold Chain

6.12.3 Food & Beverages

6.12.3.1 Feurer GmbH Developed Special Packaging Solutions for Food & Beverages Industry



7 Cooler Box Market, by Cooling Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry Ice

7.3 Wet Ice

7.4 Gel Packs

7.5 Eutectic Plates

7.6 Liquid Nitrogen

7.7 Insulated Blankets



8 Cooler Box Market, by Raw Material

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Segment

8.2 Expanded Polystyrene

8.2.1 Demand for Expanded Polystyrene to Increase for Vaccine Transportation

8.3 Extruded Polystyrene

8.3.1 Extruded Polystyrene Accounts for Third-Largest Share

8.4 Expanded Polypropylene

8.4.1 Expanded Polypropylene Widely Used in Food & Beverage Segment

8.5 Polyurethane Foam

8.5.1 Polyurethane Foam Accounts for Largest Market Share

8.5.2 Others



9 Cooler Box Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Type Segment

9.2 Reusable Cooler Boxes

9.2.1 Reusable Cooler Boxes Account for Largest Share in Market

9.3 Disposable Cooler Boxes

9.3.1 Demand for Disposable Cooler Boxes Driven by Affordability



10 Cooler Box Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceuticals

10.2.1 COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns to Boost Market for Cooler Boxes

10.2.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Industry

10.3 Food & Beverages

10.3.1 Food & Beverage Holds Second-Largest Share in Global Cooler Box Market

10.3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Food & Beverage Industry



11 Cooler Box Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Key Market Developments



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019

13.1.1 Star

13.1.2 Emerging Leader

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.1.4 Participant

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13.3 Key Players

13.3.1 Blowkings

13.3.2 B Medical Systems

13.3.3 Nilkamal Ltd.

13.3.4 Isonova

13.3.5 Sonoco Thermosafe

13.3.6 Eurobox Logistics

13.3.7 Softbox Systems Ltd.

13.3.8 Va-Q-Tec Ag

13.3.9 Aov International Llp

13.3.10 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

13.3.11 Sofrigam Group

13.3.12 Feurer

13.3.13 Coldchain Controls

13.3.14 Apex International

13.3.15 Cool Ice Box Company Ltd.

13.3.16 Orca Coolers

13.4 SME Matrix, 2019

13.4.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.2 Emerging Company

13.4.3 Starting Blocks

13.4.4 Dynamic Companies

13.5 Other Players

13.5.1 Igloo Coolers

13.5.2 Cip Industries Cc

13.5.3 Liderkit

13.5.4 Yeti Coolers, LLC

13.5.5 Dhruvraj Syndicate

13.5.6 Mb Plastic Industries

13.5.7 Rollawaycontainer

13.5.8 K2 Coolers

13.5.9 Grizzly Coolers LLC

13.5.10 Koolatron

13.5.11 Coleman Company, Inc

13.5.12 Cambro

13.5.13 Engel Coolers

13.5.14 Harwal Group of Companies

13.5.15 Polar Tech Industries Inc

13.5.16 Embalex S.L.U

13.5.17 Aucma



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

