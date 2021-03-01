New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL APPLICATION SECURITY MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028799/?utm_source=GNW

It entails tools and methods to protect apps upon deployment.



Cyber security and threats are primary concerns for both government and private sectors.The flourishing e-commerce and information technology sectors worldwide have led to increased cybercrimes leading to huge financial loss and information theft.



As a result, IT security regulations have been put in place, which the industrial verticals must fulfill.One such example is the Health Insurance Portability and Accounting Act (HIPAA) of 1996.



It is a US legislation that offers privacy provisions and data security to protect medical information. The regulatory bodies and government in the US are demanding small and large organizations to undertake responsibilities for securing sensitive data and information. This is due to the huge revenue losses resulting from data breaches. The advancing security regulations against cyber breaches are propelling the application security market growth for different testing tools. However, the lack of expertise and budget constraints are restraining market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global application security market growth assessment includes the analysis of the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of world.North America dominated the global market in 2020.



The region has the presence of major IT hubs and a growing number of SMEs adopting cloud solutions for increasing business efficiency.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry in the market is determined by the market concentration, general profitability, bargaining power of consumers, and market penetration.The exit barriers are high, with brand identity playing a vital role.



Checkmarx, Contrast Security, Acunetix, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, etc., are among the major market players.



