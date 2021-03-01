|Announcement
|A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 February 2021 to 26 February 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|27,486
|343,166,253
|22 February 2021
|250
|11,867.7600
|2,966,940
|23 February 2021
|238
|11,814.4538
|2,811,840
|24 February 2021
|250
|12,358.1600
|3,089,540
|25 February 2021
|230
|12,754.6522
|2,933,570
|26 February 2021
|240
|12,403.4583
|2,976,830
|Total 22-26 February 2021
|1,208
|14,778,720
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,280
|12,234.0397
|15,659,571
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,974
|373,604,544
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|109,978
|1,480,042,961
|22 February 2021
|1,200
|12,827.7417
|15,393,290
|23 February 2021
|1,200
|12,777.6250
|15,333,150
|24 February 2021
|1,250
|13,414.8240
|16,768,530
|25 February 2021
|1,200
|13,850.9917
|16,621,190
|26 February 2021
|1,200
|13,393.0000
|16,071,600
|Total 22-26 February 2021
|6,050
|80,187,760
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,873
|13,254.1752
|51,333,421
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|119,901
|1,611,564,142
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
|With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,844 A shares and 583,950 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital.
|Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
|Copenhagen, 1 March 2021
|Contact persons:
|Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
|Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
