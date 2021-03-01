Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 February 2021 to 26 February 2021:
 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)27,486 343,166,253
22 February 202125011,867.76002,966,940
23 February 202123811,814.45382,811,840
24 February 202125012,358.16003,089,540
25 February 202123012,754.65222,933,570
26 February 202124012,403.45832,976,830
Total 22-26 February 20211,208 14,778,720
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,28012,234.039715,659,571
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)29,974 373,604,544
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)109,978 1,480,042,961
22 February 20211,20012,827.741715,393,290
23 February 20211,20012,777.625015,333,150
24 February 20211,25013,414.824016,768,530
25 February 20211,20013,850.991716,621,190
26 February 20211,20013,393.000016,071,600
Total 22-26 February 20216,050 80,187,760
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,87313,254.175251,333,421
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)119,901 1,611,564,142
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,844 A shares and 583,950 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 1 March 2021   
Contact persons:    
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

