A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 February 2021 to 26 February 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 27,486 343,166,253

22 February 2021 250 11,867.7600 2,966,940

23 February 2021 238 11,814.4538 2,811,840

24 February 2021 250 12,358.1600 3,089,540

25 February 2021 230 12,754.6522 2,933,570

26 February 2021 240 12,403.4583 2,976,830

Total 22-26 February 2021 1,208 14,778,720

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,280 12,234.0397 15,659,571

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,974 373,604,544

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 109,978 1,480,042,961

22 February 2021 1,200 12,827.7417 15,393,290

23 February 2021 1,200 12,777.6250 15,333,150

24 February 2021 1,250 13,414.8240 16,768,530

25 February 2021 1,200 13,850.9917 16,621,190

26 February 2021 1,200 13,393.0000 16,071,600

Total 22-26 February 2021 6,050 80,187,760

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,873 13,254.1752 51,333,421

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 119,901 1,611,564,142

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,844 A shares and 583,950 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 March 2021

