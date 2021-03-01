Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following decisions were adopted:
The audited annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit
Discharge, remuneration and elections
Other proposals
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.dk
Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
Attachment
Ørsted A/S
Fredericia, DENMARK
Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2021 of ØrstedFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: