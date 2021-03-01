Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following decisions were adopted:

The audited annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit

Ørsted’s audited annual report for 2020 was approved.

Payment of dividend of DKK 11.5 per share was approved.

Discharge, remuneration and elections

The remuneration report for 2020 was approved.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability.

The proposal for the appropriation of the profit according to the approved annual report was approved.

The proposal from the Board of Directors for an authorisation to acquire treasury shares was approved.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021 was approved.

The annual general meeting re-elected Thomas Thune Andersen as Chairman, Lene Skole as Deputy Chairman, and Lynda Armstrong, Jørgen Kildahl, Dieter Wemmer, and Peter Korsholm as members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, and Henrik Poulsen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company.



Other proposals

The proposed amendments of the remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive were approved.

The proposed amendment of the Articles of Association was approved.



For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Carsten Birkeland Kjær

+ 45 99 55 77 65

cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachment