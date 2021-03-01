Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security Posture Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Cloud Model (IaaS and SaaS), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Trade, IT and Telecommunication, Public Sector, and Education), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.0 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. An increase in misconfiguration and lack of security tools and processes have contributed to the growth of the CSPM market.
By component, the services segment expected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period
Consulting, deployment, maintenance, and managed services (as-a-service) are considered in the CSPM services segment. Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the solution, and helping customers integrate these with other Information Technology (IT) solutions. With the increasing adoption of CSPM solutions across organizations, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.
APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to a large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Security Posture Management Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2020
4.3 Market, by Cloud Model 2020
4.4 Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020
4.5 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Misconfiguration to Boost the Growth of Cloud Security Posture Management
5.2.1.2 Lack of Security Tools and Processes
5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Impact
5.2.2 Restraint
5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Toward Cloud Resources, Cloud Security Architecture, and Strategy
5.2.2.2 COVID-19 Impact
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Migration to Cloud to Give an Opportunity for Cloud Security Posture Management
5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Impact
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises About the Benefits of Cspm Solutions
5.2.4.2 Challenges to Prove Compliance
5.2.4.3 COVID-19 Impact
5.2.5 Use Cases
5.2.5.1 Use Case: Armor
5.2.5.2 Use Case: Zscaler
5.2.5.3 Use Case: Armor
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.2 Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act
5.3.3 The International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.3.4 Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk
5.4 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Ecosystem
5.5 Cloud Security Posture Management Framework
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Threat from New Entrants
5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Cloud Security Posture Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction.
6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Cloud Security Posture Management Market, by Cloud Model
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Cloud Models: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Cloud Models: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas)
7.3 Software as a Service (Saas)
8 Cloud Security Posture Management Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Banking, Financial, and Insurance Services
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Retail and Trade
8.5 Education
8.6 It and Telecommunication
8.7 Public Sector
8.8 Other Verticals
9 Cloud Security Posture Management, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.6 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.2.1 New Product Launches/Development
10.2.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations
10.2.3 Acquisitions
10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.2.1 Star
10.3.2.2 Emerging Leader
10.3.2.3 Pervasive
10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Startups
10.4.1 Progressive Companies
10.4.2 Responsive Companies
10.4.3 Dynamic Companies
10.4.4 Starting Blocks
10.5 Revenue Analysis
10.6 Market Share Analysis
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 IBM
11.3 Vmware
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.5 COVID-19-Related Developments
11.5 Check Point
11.6 Mcafee
11.7 Fortinet
11.8 Forcepoint
11.9 Fireeye
11.10 Zscaler
11.11 Cisco
11.12 Optiv Security
11.13 Sophos
11.14 Atos
11.15 Palo Alto Networks
11.16 Crowdstrike
11.17 Ciphercloud
11.18 Aqua Security
11.19 Aujas
11.20 Armor
11.21 Bitglass
11.22 Hillstone
11.23 Netskope
11.24 Divvycloud
11.25 Fugue, Inc
11.26 Orca Security
11.27 Accurics, Inc
11.28 Appomni Inc
11.29 Cloudpassage
11.30 Opscompass
11.31 Adaptive Shield
11.32 Blazeclan Technologies
12 Adjacent Markets
12.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets
12.2 Limitations
12.3 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets
12.4 Cloud Security Market
12.5 Cybersecurity Market
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5310g
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
