CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

The first allotment for the 2020/2021 tax year of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share ("New Ordinary Shares") in Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/21 (the “Offers”), (which was launched on 5 January 2021) took place on 26 February 2021.

Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Company offered an early bird discount of 1% on issue costs to existing shareholders and 0.5% on issue costs to new subscribers. These early bird discounts were available to investors who subscribed for new shares for the first £10m received by 2 p.m. on 26 February 2021 across the five VCTs participating in the Offers. The cost of these discounts is being borne by the Manager, Albion Capital Group LLP. The issue pricing of the new shares has been calculated to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

The Company has received valid applications for 4,058,515 which will be allotted at an issue price of 31.7 pence per share from existing shareholders and 1,224,514 allotted at an issue price of 31.8 pence per share for new subscribers, both of which qualified for the early bird discount. A further 21,684,450 will be allotted at an issue price of 32.0 pence per share (which did not qualify for the early bird discount). The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £8.4 million.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 26,967,479 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence within three Business Days following allotment.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £58.5 million (of which £56.2 million relates to this tax year 2020/2021).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we make the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 26 February 2021 consists of 249,913,149 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 26,295,228 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 223,617,921 which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

1 March 2021