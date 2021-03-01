Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urgent Care Apps Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Clinical Area; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Urgent Care Apps market size is predicted to reach USD 9.81 billion by 2027



Urgent Care Apps also known as 'immediate care' apps are designed to provide the instant virtual care to the patients and offer help to the healthcare providers in context with the serious medical conditions. The urgent care apps can be accessed 24/7 and helps to deliver the immediate course of action at emergency period. The urgent care apps also help to reduce the healthcare cost and provides virtual quality care like ER (Emergency Rooms).



Recent developments in global market include the new app launches such as CURE ID, telehealth, virtual care apps, etc. The increasing awareness of addressing the emergency situations virtually leads to market growth.



The prominent factors favoring the global market growth include increasing initiatives taken by the government and the legal authorities to address the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. For instance, in December 2019, the U.S. Food and drug Administration launched of an internet-based application i.e., CURE ID for healthcare professionals to treat patients with infectious diseases with novel uses of existing medicines through a smartphone, mobile device, and a website.



The rising initiatives in the healthcare sector to provide an extensive care to the individuals leads to foster the growth of the global market. For instance, in March 2020, a healthcare startup for senior citizens, Arvi announced to launch an emergency app i.e., SOS which provides the function to press a button on the mobile app in case of emergency to receive medical support from the company.



Market participants such as Medisafe, Forward Health, Allm, Johnson & Johnson, Pulsara, Hospify, TigerConnect, Vocera Communications, Twiage, PatientSafe Solutions, Imprivata, Voalte, Alayacare, Siilo, Pivot Design Group, and Argusoft are some of the key players operating in the global market.



Players in the market are focusing on new launches of the app, increasing expansions, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market and revenue share. For instance, in March 2020, the company Apple in collaboration with the CDC, the White House, and the (FEMA) Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced to launch an application and a website that helps an individual to do self-screening test for the COVID-19.



The collaborations of the leading companies and the regulatory authorities formed to innovate an application based on the virtual screening of the coronavirus pandemic and care for the patients to lead them the healthier lives.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Urgent Care Apps Market Insights

4.1. Urgent Care Apps - Industry snapshot

4.2. Urgent Care Apps Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increase in penetration of smartphones

4.2.1.2. Busy lifestyle and lack in sufficient time for self-care

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Urgent Care Apps Market Industry trends



5. Urgent Care Apps Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Urgent Care Apps Market, By Type, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3. In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

5.4. Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

5.5. Post-Hospital Apps

5.5.1. Global Urgent Care Apps Market, by Post-Hospital Apps, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Rehabilitation Apps

5.5.3. Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

5.5.4. Medication Management Apps



6. Global Urgent Care Apps Market, by Clinical Area

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Urgent Care Apps Market, By Clinical Area, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Stroke

6.4. Cardiac Conditions

6.5. Trauma

6.6. Other Clinical Areas



7. Urgent Care Apps Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Urgent Care Apps Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Developments

Medisafe

Forward Health

Allm

Johnson & Johnson

Pulsara

Hospify

TigerConnect

Vocera Communications

Twiage

PatientSafe Solutions

Imprivata

Voalte

Alayacare

Siilo

Pivot Design Group

Argusoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdom91





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900