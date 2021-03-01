Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Technology; By Pathogen; By Testing Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sepsis diagnostics market size is predicted to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2027
The key factors responsible for the market growth include innovations in biomarker-based sepsis diagnosis; growing medical attention towards ill effects of sepsis and its economic burden; and the development of technologically advanced rapid PoC diagnosis systems.
Moreover, the favorable reimburse scenario in developed economies and burgeoning healthcare infrastructure in low and middle-income countries is expected to propel market growth.
The market is fragmented based on product, technology, pathogen, type, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into instruments, blood culture media, assay kits and reagents, and software. Based on technology, the market is further bifurcated into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, immunoassays, and flow cytometry. Based on pathogen, the market is classified as bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and others. The type segment is further divided into laboratory testing, and PoC testing.
