Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Cabin 3D Sensing Technology Market Analysis - Edition 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology and Market Analysis is an outcome of our unparallel research database on automotive 3D sensing industry and ~800 interviews in last 2 years with leading brands in the automotive industry.
The Sensing and Optoelectronics Vertical continuously tracks and analyzes trends, suppliers, developments, market shipment, pricing trends, and market size of different component level and sub-component level of sensing systems used across 6 industries - smartphones (consumer), ADAS and Autonomous Driving, UAV, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Medical.
The report analyzes the market penetration of in-cabin 3D sensing system for level 2 cars and expected market penetration for level 3 and above vehicles. The report also analyzes all the different methods for analyzing the driver behavior and gesture recognition for infotainment system - structured light technique and TOF technique.
With this research, we aim to bring a fact-based evaluation of the 3D sensing in in-cabin system and help you create your next go-to market strategy to position yourself as a key player in this swiftly evolving landscape.
The report focuses on 5 major aspects of the market:
This study In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology includes:
The report answers to majority of stakeholders in the in-cabin 3D sensing ecosystem:
Key Topics Covered:
1. List of Companies Researched
2. Research Scope Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook and Forecast
3.1. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Vehicle Sales in 2020
3.2. Demand Expected to Normalise Post 2021
3.3. Total Addressable Market for In-Cabin Sensing Technology
3.4. In-Cabin Sensing Equipped Vehicles Demand by Levels of Autonomy
3.5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems Shipments by Regional Markets
3.6. In-Cabin Sensing Technology Tam Value and Forecast
4. Market Growth Drivers
5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems and Their Applications
6. In-Cabin Sensing Technologies
6.1. Nir Camera Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring
6.2. Radar Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring
7. Industry Overview
7.1. DMS And/Or OMS Applications by Oems (Existing and Planned)
7.2. DMS And/Or OMS Solution Developers
7.3. OEM Partnership With DMS Suppliers
7.4. Tier 1 Partnership With DMS Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4nx97
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: