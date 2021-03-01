New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peptide Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028503/?utm_source=GNW

On 21 February 2020, the FDA updated its definition of a biologic to include chemically synthesized polypeptides greater than 40 amino acids but less than 100 amino acids in size (synthetic proteins) and synthetic peptides 40 amino acids or less. as of May 2020, there were 21 peptide drugs in development for the treatment of Covid-19, including 15 synthetic peptides in development for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and other respiratory illnesses caused by SARS-Cov-2 infection. Hence, COVID–19 might have a positive impact on the peptide therapeutics market as peptide drugs are being considered as a treatment option for dealing with COVID-19. However, the current applications of peptide therapeutics in oncology, metabolic disorders, etc. have been disrupted due to a shortage of drugs and supply chain issues, along with the slow progress of clinical trials related to non-COVID-19 therapeutics.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and metabolic disorders, rising investments in research and development of novel drugs, and technological advancements in peptide therapeutics are the major factors driving the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Chronic diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Disease rates from chronic conditions are accelerating globally, advancing across every region and pervading all socioeconomic classes and in 2020, the contribution of chronic diseases is estimated to have caused 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease. Thus, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases accelerates the need for effective therapeutics, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. However, instability issues of peptide therapeutics and the high cost of developing drugs, and stringent regulatory requirements for drug approval are expected to restraint market growth.



Key Market Trends

Cancer Application is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period.



Peptides offer favorable prospects in targeted drug delivery for cancer due to their high specificity, discernment, small sizes, ease of modification, and high biocompatibility. The increasing frequency of cancer globally and increasing prescription of peptide therapeutics for cancer treatment are the key factors responsible for the dominance of this segment.



According to the International Agency Research on Cancer- GLOBOCAN 2020 report, the total number of 19,292,789 new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2020, with 9,958,133 deaths due to cancers. Also, the five-year prevalent cases of cancers were estimated to be 50,550,287 globally. The number of new cancer cases is expected to reach 28,887,940 by 2040 worldwide. Thus, the high prevalence of cancers globally plays a vital role in the growth of the studied segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising awareness among patients and healthcare professionals regarding the adverse effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy is a major factor for growing focus towards alternative therapeutics such as peptide-based drugs.



However, according to the research article published in Nature Cancer, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have disrupted the spectrum of cancer care, including delayed diagnoses, treatment, and halting clinical trials aimed at developing efficient therapeutics for cancer treatment, within which peptide therapeutics for cancer treatment is of no exception. Hence, the studied segment is predicted to be significantly impaired during the pandemic.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to factors such as a rise in awareness levels relating to peptide therapeutics products, increasing necessity for diagnostics in cancer and other diseases, and the growing biotechnology industry.



Increasing research and development expenditure by government and key players is also expected to help peptide therapeutics sustain dominance over the coming years. A properly established biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical industry in this region is a major factor responsible for growth. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share due to factors such as an increasing number of research programs in the medical industry, along with a growing number of diseases in the country, which is anticipated to stimulate the demand in this region. According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2020, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and 606,520 cancer deaths were reported in the United States. Owing to the increasing burden of cancer the demand for peptide therapeutics is expected to grow.? Furthermore, according to the study “Therapeutic peptides: Historical perspectives, current development trends, and future directions” published in 2018, it has been found that there are over 60-70 peptides that are being approved in the United States, and around over 150 are in active clinical development, and an additional 260 have been tested in human clinical trials. This data indicates that peptides are becoming increasingly known to the healthcare industry in the United States and peptides continue to enter clinical development at a steady pace. Hence, given the aforementioned factors, the Peptide therapeutics market is expected to witness significant growth in North America over the forecast period.



However, according to the research article published in Applied Clinical Trials, in Oct 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions to clinical trial execution in the United States, impacting key stakeholders across the healthcare industry. The Sponsors, CROs, and other organizations that support drug development shifted to remote working environments and an estimated 80% of non-COVID-19 trials were stopped or interrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the non-Covid-19 peptide therapeutics market in the region during the pandemic.



Competitive Landscape

The peptide therapeutics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, EVER NEURO PHARMA GMBH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and many others. The major players are involved in strategic alliances such as acquisitions and collaborations, along with research activities for the global expansion of the product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, Eli Lilly and Company received the FDA approval for Emgality, a subcutaneously injected calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antibody for migraine prevention and for the treatment of episodic cluster headache.



