Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Testing Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cannabis testing service market expected to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2027
The Cannabis Testing Service Market report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
With the growing need to contain drug abuse and adulteration in cannabis, there is a strong need for quality testing labs in developed economies, this acts as a pivotal factor in boosting the sale of cannabis. Moreover, the positive scenario of scientific literature, clinical trials, and consumer awareness is creating a strong favorable narrative for the market.
The global cannabis testing service industry is fragmented based on service, end-use, and region. In terms of service, the market is segmented into potency test, terpene profiling, heavy metal test, pesticide screening, microscopy test, residual solvent screening, and others. Based on end-use, the market is further bifurcated into drug manufacturers, cultivators/growers, and research institutes & labs.
