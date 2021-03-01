New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperscale Datacenter Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028501/?utm_source=GNW





- Data in the recent past was considered as the foundation of an emerging economy. Almost all enterprises are using more data than what they did before and will probably consume even more data in the future. This rapidly increasing generation of data has to be stored and accessed from somewhere.

- This reality has driven the rise of hyperscale data centers, which are a super-sized version of the mission-critical facilities that consist of the servers powering the Internet. Increasing cloud workloads have influenced companies like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple to invest huge sums, around USD 1 billion to USD 3 billion, in a single campus to bring out the utmost efficiency.

- The upsurge of hyperscale computing is all about businesses and their association with their data and IT operations. Companies/enterprises do not want to spend millions of dollars to build and operate a data center.

- Some of the key drivers that are directly influencing the hyperscale data center growth are cloud computing, software platforms, social media, and content delivery. Social media has evolved to be a powerful tool, with over 2.28 billion users worldwide, generating volumes of data in the form of blogs, tweets, updates, images, and videos.

- According to Cisco Systems, the global IP data traffic increased from 96,054 petabytes per month in 2016 to 150,910 petabytes per month in 2018 and is anticipated to reach 278,108 petabytes per month by 2021.

- Further, the growing volume of Big Data across the business eco-system is gaining maturity. A recent study by Accenture in May 2018 stated that 79% of enterprise executives agreed that companies that do not embrace Big Data would lose their competitive position and are expected to face extinction. Currently, 83% of enterprises pursue Big Data projects to seize a competitive edge.

- The emergence of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) is also an indication of the increasing penetration of data across end users, an area still in the early stages of formalization, according to Oracle. Also, the number of data providers, particularly in web-sourced data, is constantly increasing, adding to the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends

Enterprises to Hold Major Share



- In recent times, workloads in large enterprises are being consolidated into larger and more efficient facilities, and it has become commonplace for hyperscale companies like Amazon Web Services, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple to invest USD 1 billion to USD 3 billion in a single campus.

- This trend is part of the larger densification of America’s IT infrastructure, which will include data centers in many new and unexpected places.

- The upsurge of hyperscale computing is all about businesses and their association with their data and IT operations. Enterprises do not want to spend millions of dollars to build and operate a data center.

- Further, the growing volume of Big Data across the business eco-system is gaining maturity. A recent study by Accenture in May 2018 stated that 79% of enterprise executives agreed that companies that do not embrace Big Data would lose their competitive position and are expected to face extinction. Currently, 83% of enterprises pursue Big Data projects to seize a competitive edge. This has increased the demand for hyperscale data centers among the enterprises.



United States to Dominate the Market



- The United States has continued its growth in data center infrastructure solutions. Modular data center investments in tier-2 cities is expected to drive the installation of center facilities, especially for local users, which is driving the growth of the data center cooling market.

- In the United States, the rate of adoption of cloud-based computing is rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are increasing in the country. According to Credit Suisse, the United States accounts for the highest number of hyperscale data centers worldwide, by holding about 40% in the country.

- Several efforts have been made by the United States to modernize its infrastructure. In a plan to achieve this, the US Army is planning to spend up to USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and data centers. General Dynamics HP and Northrop Grumman are among the service providers selected for the Army Private Cloud contract, which will provide cloud computing services to consolidate data centers using a secure private cloud.

- Businesses in the United States stand to benefit from the data centers because fir purposes of the US Federal Communications Commission compliance certification, the data center is considered one unit (rather than several discrete systems). This will result in cost benefits and convenience, thereby lessening the burden on users.

- The United States is home to many tech giants, such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook, offering hyperscale data centers. Also, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are adopting new strategies to ascend several data centers.

- The companies in the country are extensively investing in AI infrastructure, which demands the need for immediate processing of vast amounts of data being acquired on a real-time basis. Also, the governments in the region are taking initiatives to adopt upcoming technologies. In February 2019, the US government announced the Artificial Intelligence Initiative to prioritize AI investments in research and development, increase access to federal data and models for that research, and prepare workers to adapt to the era of AI.



Competitive Landscape

The market for hyperscale datacenters is highly consolidated because of the dominance by a few key companies in the market. Also, the barrier for new entrants is high due to the requirement of the high initial cost to enter into the market. These are companies that are continuously investing in making strategic partnership and acquisition to gain more market share. Some of the recent developments by the companies are listed below.



- January 2020- Microsoft Corporation announced a partnership with AT&T for enabling next-generation solutions on the edge. The partnership is aimed at enabling new 5G, cloud, and edge computing solutions to drive enterprise capabilities for companies around the world.

- September 2019 - EdgeConneX, a data center solution provider, declared a partnership with Lume to leverage its Cloud Anyware services. The partnership enables the company to accomplish goals like bringing its cloud solutions to the Edge, local and highly proximate to its enterprise customers.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028501/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001