Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Type; By Technology; By Specialty; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rare disease genetic testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2027
The growing need for on-time diagnosis of uncommon disorders, rising prevalence of rare disorders, innovations in genomic testing, and the focused approach of the market player's in cost-effective treatments are the key factors responsible for market growth.
Moreover, government-sponsored schemes are also expected to positively impact the market. In February 2020, the government of India announced financial assistance of INR 15 lacs to the patients suffering from uncommon ailments under the Rashtriya Arogaya Nidhi scheme for a one-time treatment.
The global rare disease genetic testing industry is fragmented based on disease type, technology, specialty, end-use, and region. In terms of disease type, the market is segmented into neurological disorders, immunological disorders, hematology illnesses, endocrine & metabolism ailments, cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular disorders, dermatology illnesses, and others.
Based on technology, the rare disease genetic testing industry is further bifurcated into next-generation sequencing, array technology, PCR-based testing, FISH, sanger sequencing, and karyotyping. Based on specialty, the rare disease genetic testing industry is further bifurcated into molecular, chromosomal, and biochemical genomic tests. Based on end-use, the rare disease genomic testing industry is further bifurcated into research laboratories & CROs, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.
Segment Highlights
List of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo7lmi
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: