Fort Myers, Fla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth national network of independent community oncologists, is pleased to announce that Greater Washington Oncology Associates in Silver Spring, Md. joined AON effective March 1, 2021. This community-based practice is now the fourth practice in the greater Washington D.C. metro area to partner with AON.

Greater Washington Oncology Associates (GWOA) has four medical oncologists/hematologists and one nurse practitioner who deliver a comprehensive range of treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Making care easily accessible with four locations in the greater Washington D.C. metro area and suburban Maryland. The main location is in Silver Spring with satellite offices in Rockville, Washington D.C., and Germantown.

“The physicians and staff at GWOA are known for providing the highest level of cancer care in a caring and compassionate environment for patients and their loved ones,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “We welcome Drs. Trehan, Sharma, Cross and Kelly and their entire team to our growing network of community oncology practices.”

GWOA Medical Oncologist Ram S. Trehan, MD said, “Our affiliation with AON will help us deliver even better care to our patients with added services such as a centralized clinical laboratory and pathology and an oral oncolytic pharmacy with home delivery.”

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz said, “This new addition to our AON network team will offer patients easy access to the newest and most advanced treatments close to where patients live.”

AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions and ensuring that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care.

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 92 physicians and 62 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Greater Washington Oncology Associates: (GWOA.com)

Greater Washington Oncology Associates (GWOA) has been providing the highest level of cancer care in the greater Washington D.C. metro area and suburban Maryland since 1990. The main location is in Silver Spring, Md. with satellite offices in Rockville, Washington D.C., and Germantown.

GWOA is committed to providing patients with the latest in cancer detection and treatment options. Specializing in cancer and blood disorders, GWOA’s highly skilled team works together at every stage of the diagnosis offering personalized cancer treatment to help make the best decisions in the fight against cancer.

