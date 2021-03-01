VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Christopher Bryan PhD as Vice President, Research & Operations and Dr. Ahmad Khalil MD, PhD as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Christopher Bryan graduated from the University of Toronto, with a PhD in organic chemistry and brings significant skills and experience to Algernon. His background as a scientist and senior manager includes the synthesis of hundreds of novel small molecules as potential therapeutic agents, the coordination of regional commercial teams and internal departments (i.e., marketing, R&D, manufacturing, sales and regulatory affairs), and the management of multiple strategic relationships including those involving key opinion leaders. He also has extensive experience in scientific writing, data analysis and literature review. Since joining the Company on a full-time basis last year, Dr. Bryan has been managing its contract research providers and clinical trials, as well as all of its vendor relationships. He has also been managing the Company’s intellectual property suite.

Algernon also announces that it has appointed Dr. Ahmad Khalil as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Khalil has extensive biopharmaceutical experience bringing drugs into clinical trials over the past 20 years, acting in the capacities of Medical Director, Medical Monitor, and Clinical Consultant for a variety of companies. This has included design, management and oversight of multiple North American and multi-national clinical trials and clinical programs, from Phase I – IV. Dr. Khalil has been acting for the last year as the Sponsor Medical Monitor for Algernon’s AGN120-1 and AGN120-3 clinical programs. He is a member of the Harvard Medical School Postgraduate Association, the Canadian Medical Association, the University of Montreal General Professor Syndicate, and the American Heart Association Professional Membership & Cardiovascular Sciences Councils.

The Company additionally advises that Dr. Mark Williams will be stepping down from his role as Chief Science Officer as of March 1st, 2021, in order to take on the role of President/CSO of a new company.

“One of Mark’s key skill sets has been identifying new uses for approved drugs and helping to plan their path into human trials,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. With multiple drugs in our inventory now that can be moved into clinical trials, and with several advanced clinical development programs currently underway, we are grateful for Mark’s significant contributions to the Company. As a co-founder, he remains a key shareholder and we wish him every success in his new business venture. We also congratulate Dr. Bryan on a well-deserved promotion and welcome Dr. Khalil to a more active role at Algernon.”

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

