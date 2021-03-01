WOODSIDE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading employee experience platform, Socrates.ai, today shared details of its escalating market momentum. Delivering one seamless digital conversation destination for anything the workforce wants to ask or do – from personalized information about equipment updates and device management to uncomfortable inquiries about dress code or possible harassment – Socrates can integrate knowledge from all enterprise applications, including HR, IT, payroll and shared service centers. By leveraging existing applications, Socrates provides vendor-neutral, “ready now” value to both employers and employees.



Industry researchers have estimated the employee experience market at over $300 billion in size. Frustrated organizations have bemoaned its fragmentation, which – by default – has been driven by the number of potential points of contact an employer can have with different types of workers and the many scenarios that could ensue, leading to lower productivity and disengagement across the workforce. That dynamic was tested during COVID-19 as employees were forced to suddenly shelter-at-home with little access to shared service centers, HR departments, management or IT, for support. Teaching employees where to find what they need is challenging in a physical work environment; making sure they could gain personalized responses to their questions under pandemic conditions became a breaking point for less sophisticated platforms.

John Sumser, principal analyst for HRExaminer, commented, “The past year has shown the weaknesses and hidden strengths of our enterprises. Policies that seemed firm evaporated overnight. Our workforces shuddered and shook as we rearranged priorities. That meant moving mountains in all of our HR technology. What we discovered is that our systems were fragile. Our documents were spread around like the messiest desk you’ve ever seen.”

Sumser continued, “When clients introduced Socrates.ai to their workforce, some amazing things happened. Employees started getting consistent, easy-to-understand answers to their (usually complicated) questions. The tool integrates documents and software systems into a single knowledge base that interacts directly with individual employees. You’ve got to see this to believe it.”

Throughout 2020, Socrates.ai saw increased demand for its AI-powered solution, welcoming new clients, including The E.W. Scripps Company as well as an American multinational personal care corporation that launched in over 20 languages across 26 countries, pulling together a complex ecosystem inclusive of two shared service environments, global HRIS and multiple global payroll systems. The company also forged a partnership with the consulting firm, Mercer, aligned with Fortune 500 employers and focused on supporting large-scale digital transformation.

To support its continuing growth, Socrates.ai expanded its direct sales force and added key team members, with the hire of Dean Alms as Chief Product Officer and Melissa Alonso as Vice President, Digital Marketing. The company earned several awards, with Socrates’ Chief Human Resource Officer TJ Fjelseth having received the OnCon Icon designation, which recognizes the world’s top HR professionals and HR vendors, for the second year in a row.

Socrates.ai CEO Randy Womack shared, “Employee experience is more than a workflow, more than integrating a single vendor’s products or a myriad of departmental bots. Today’s workforce needs one place to go to work with all the applications in the enterprise, and they want it to be convenient to access from anywhere. What Socrates.ai does, is just that, optimizing for the user experience first and foremost, across all of an organization’s applications and infrastructure, not just any single vendor or department. In the process, we provide an enhanced, future-thinking employee experience with the ability to deliver straightforward answers to critical questions and save your people time by making transactions simple.”

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai.