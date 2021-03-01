DETROIT, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Pete Bublitz has published his debut science fiction book that chronicles a group of women’s experiences after they cross paths with a strange and mysterious entity. In “Hey, General,” Bublitz intertwines an isolated setting with an inexplicable supernatural invasion to deliver a thrilling first installment in his forthcoming series.



Set on the Gulf Coast islands of Florida, “Hey, General” follows protagonists Janelle and Sophie after they encounter a nebulous being that closely resembles Sophie’s roommate, Mizuki. The being’s eccentricities – reflective hair, a strange accent, and the preference for being referred to as “Hey” – suggest its imposter identity, setting into motion a slew of strange happenings.



Peppered with kidnappings, cryptic phone calls, strange voicemails, and bits of humor, “Hey, General” invites readers to share in its female-centric cast’s misadventures after they find themselves forced to reckon with an unwelcome and unruly phenomenon that they do not understand.



“This book, no matter how it is regarded, is meant to set up the growing relationship between these characters and with those not yet met,” Bublitz said. “I hope that what happens in this book is only a fraction of the evolving world that will be expounded in upcoming books. The thing I hope for most is that it’s a fun read that can be enjoyed countless times.”



Ultimately, “Hey, General” is a quick and exciting read that explores the notion that things are not always as they seem. Bublitz’s debut book will keep readers riveted to the very last page as they try to untangle the mystery of Hey’s appearance alongside the book’s heroines.



“Hey, General”

By Pete Bublitz

ISBN: 978-1-6641-2649-7 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-6641-2648-0 (e)

Available through Xlibris, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Pete Bublitz is a graduate of Wayne State University and Schoolcraft College, respectively earning a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and an associate degree in business. Bublitz has previously worked as a freelance writer and spent several years plotting “Hey, General” before its publication. Bublitz hopes to follow up this volume with many more. He currently resides in Metro Detroit.



Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound, and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com