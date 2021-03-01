VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: MRS) (OTCQB: MSNVF) is pleased to announce that, effective today, March 1, 2021, the Company’s common shares (“Shares”) have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “MSNVF”. The Company’s Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “MRS”.



“Obtaining a listing for our common shares in the United States – the epicenter of our operations – is an important and timely milestone for the Company,” said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. “In keeping with our commitment to build real and sustainable shareholder value, we are confident that trading on the OTCQB will further enhance liquidity for our current shareholders and extend investor awareness of the Company throughout the U.S. and beyond.”

The Company also reports that it is in the process of completing its application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company “(DTC”) for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

The OTCQB is a leading market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB market will provide investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to Mission Ready’s Shares though regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information on Mission Ready at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MSNVF/quote.

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets”) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services, enabling investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of government contracting vehicles including its Multiple Award Schedule contracts administered by the United States General Services Administration (“GSA”).

Mission Ready’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. (“Unifire”) is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing solutions to the US Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its highly-efficient, scalable technology infrastructure to provide procurement solutions for program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other governmental supply agencies.

Mission Ready trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MRS.

For further information, visit MRSCorp.com or contact:

Investor Relations

T: 1.877.479.7778 – Ext 5

E: IR@MRSCorp.com

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(Signed “Buck L. Marshall”)

Buck L. Marshall

President, CEO and Director

Ph: +1 877.479.7778

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.