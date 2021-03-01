● Advancing Partner and Investor Outreach Activities ●

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces its participation in the WuXI Healthcare Forum to be held virtually March 15-18, 2021.

Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “Our participation in this premier conference of industry professionals and potential drug development partners will provide XORTX with further opportunity to interact with industry leaders in drug development and to open new discussions and continue existing discussions with future pharma partners and investors.”

About WuXI Heathcare Forum, 2021

This event, titled “Partnership for Patients” will bring together 6,000+ colleagues from around the world who are working to address global healthcare challenges with global solutions. The aim of the forum is to explore critical issues that impact the ability to advance medicines faster for patients, and to shape the future of healthcare. The forum will explore current topics through a variety of mediums including plenary sessions, satellite forums, CEO roundtables and regional tracks.

Global healthcare challenges require global solutions and for leaders in the industry to explore how global collaboration can positively impact patients around the world.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical stage programs and product development using proprietary formulations of uric acid lowering agents including xanthine oxidase inhibitors to attenuate the health consequences of chronically or acutely high serum uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

