Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the air cargo container market which estimates the market valuation for air cargo container will cross US$ 1.8 billion by 2027. The increasing usage of lightweight materials in the industry is likely to propel the product demand.

Military aircraft will grow at 2.6% in the global air cargo container market over the study time period. Increasing expenditure on the military sector by governments in major countries will propel product demand in military aircraft.

Although the industry is gaining substantial attention from airlines globally, the global air cargo industry revenue is projected to decline by approximately 8% in 2020 owing to adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic. The restriction on the movement of non-essential items between two countries has limited the air cargo volume shipment globally.

The air cargo volume shipment was estimated to drop by 12% in 2020, from that of 61.3 million tons in 2019, hampering the overall sales of air cargo container in 2020, worldwide. These trends will restrict air cargo container market development in the projection timeframe. However, the market recovery is expected in the first six months of 2021 with vaccination carried out across the major part of the world together with the reestablishment of the logistics industry.

Refrigerated air cargo containers will accelerate at a significant rate in the study time period. The proliferation of pharmaceutical and frozen food shipments around the globe will increase the product penetration over upcoming years.

The metal segment will hold a major share of the global air cargo container industry in the projection timeframe. This will be contributed to its high strength and longer lifespan of metallic materials, limiting frequent replacement of air cargo containers over the study timeframe.

The new sales segment will report huge growth in terms of revenue of the global air cargo container market through 2027. The increasing number of civil aircraft fleet along with the rising preference of air cargo shipments for faster delivery is the driving factor behind ULD container sales worldwide.

The North America air cargo container market will reach a value of over USD 450 million at the end of 2027. The region has a strong presence of number of airlines and strong demand for air cargo shipments. Supportive government regulations pertaining to air cargo container in the U.S. will enhance growth of new generation air cargo containers over the study timeframe.

Some major findings of the air cargo container market report include:

The air cargo container market is highly consolidated with limited participants accounting for majority share of the industry.





Lightweight, refrigerated & next generation products will grow at a significant rate due to growing efforts to enhance fuel economy, product performance, and weight reduction of aircraft.





COVID-19 impact will drastically reduce global revenue of air cargo containers owing to stoppage of cargo movements and aircraft grounding.





Asia Pacific will dominate the overall share of the ULD industry owing to the growing number of airlines, aircraft in use, and air cargo shipments across major parts of the region.

