-- Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:00 a.m. ET
SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the second half and full year of 2020, along with corporate updates.
“2020 was another year of great accomplishment for Zai Lab,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “We successfully launched ZEJULA for both second-line and first-line ovarian cancer and Optune for glioblastoma in China. We submitted NDAs and were granted priority reviews by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for both QINLOCK for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and NUZYRA for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in China. We continued to expand our pipeline by forming new strategic partnerships with four companies for five compounds that we believe can address significant unmet medical needs. We and our partners continued to execute in clinical development, and we now have 21 product candidates, including 17 in clinical development, 11 in late-stage development and five that have been approved in the United States. Our pipeline of internally developed products with global rights grew to seven, including three in global clinical development.
“Looking ahead to 2021, we expect to receive approval for and launch QINLOCK and NUZYRA in China, bringing our total number of commercial products to four. In addition, ZEJULA for second-line ovarian cancer has been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), and we expect this will drive strong volume growth for the product this year and beyond. We also plan to submit regulatory filings for Tumor Treating Fields in mesothelioma and for MARGENZA in HER2-positive breast cancer in China in 2021. We expect to hold regulatory discussions with the NMPA regarding a potential accelerated regulatory pathway for efgartigimod, which has already been filed by our partner argenx for generalized myasthenia gravis in the United States. And we expect to obtain new clinical data for many products and product candidates.
“We are focused on building disease strongholds in China in three therapeutic areas — oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. Within oncology, we have focused on five cancer franchises that account for over half of all new cancer patients in China. These cancer franchises include lung cancer and gastric cancer, where we have a world-class portfolio of product candidates, as well as women’s cancer, brain cancer and hematology. We plan to continue to expand this product pipeline both vertically within these areas of focus and horizontally into new therapeutic areas of significant unmet medical need.
“Over the next three years, our mission is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company. In addition to seeking to deliver a steady stream of approvals and launches in China from our existing pipeline and forming new strategic collaborations and transformative partnerships, we aim to discover and develop innovative medicines. To accomplish our mission, we will continue to build upon our current scale, which currently consists of nearly 1,200 employees across eight operational locations around the world. While the challenges of COVID-19 continue for all of us, we at Zai Lab remain committed to extending our track record of execution in pursuit of our overall goal of improving human health globally.”
Recent Product Highlights and Anticipated Milestones
Oncology
ZEJULA® (niraparib)
ZEJULA is an oral, once-daily small-molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) 1/2 inhibitor. It is the only PARP inhibitor approved in the United States, the European Union and China as a monotherapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of their biomarker status.
Second-half 2020 Accomplishments
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestones
Tumor Treating Fields
Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and potentially causing cancer cell death.
Second-half 2020 Accomplishments
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestones
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestones
QINLOCK® (ripretinib)
QINLOCK is a switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor engineered to broadly inhibit KIT- and PDGFRα-mutated kinases. It is the only therapeutic approved in the United States for advanced GIST patients who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors in the all-comer setting.
Second-half 2020 and 2021 Accomplishments
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestone
Odronextamab
Odronextamab is a bispecific monoclonal antibody designed to trigger tumor killing by linking and activating a cytotoxic T-cell (binding to CD3) to a lymphoma cell (binding to CD20).
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestones
Repotrectinib
Repotrectinib is a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to effectively target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C, with the potential to treat TKI-naïve or TKI-pretreated patients.
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestones
MARGENZA™ (Margetuximab)
MARGENZA is an Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).
Second-half 2020 Accomplishments
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestones
Bemarituzumab
Bemarituzumab is a first-in-class antibody that is being developed in gastric and GEJ cancer as a targeted therapy for tumors that overexpress FGFR2b.
Second-half 2020 Accomplishment
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestone
CLN-081
CLN-081 is an orally available, small-molecule, next-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor designed to selectively target cells expressing mutant EGFR variants, including EGFR exon 20 insertions.
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestone
TPX-0022
TPX-0022 is an orally bioavailable, multi-targeted kinase inhibitor with a novel three-dimensional macrocyclic structure that inhibits the MET, CSF1R (colony stimulating factor 1 receptor) and SRC kinases.
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestone
Tebotelimab
Tebotelimab is an investigational, first-in-class, bispecific, tetravalent DART molecule targeting PD-1 and LAG-3.
Second-half 2020 Accomplishments
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestones
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestone
Retifanlimab
Retifanlimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that inhibits PD-1.
Second-half 2020 Accomplishments
2021 Partner Accomplishment
Autoimmune Diseases
Efgartigimod
Efgartigimod is an antibody fragment designed to reduce disease-causing immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies and block the IgG recycling process. Efgartigimod binds to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), which is widely expressed throughout the body and plays a central role in rescuing IgG antibodies from degradation.
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestones
Anticipated 2021 Partner Milestones
Infectious Disease
NUZYRA® (Omadacycline)
NUZYRA is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of adults with CABP and ABSSSI.
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR)
Sulbactam-Durlobactam is a beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination that provides unique activity against Acinetobacter organisms, including carbapenem-resistant strains.
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Internal Programs with Global Rights
ZL-2309 (CDC7)
ZL-2309 is an orally active, selective and ATP-competitive cell division cycle 7 (CDC7) kinase inhibitor.
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
ZL-1201 (CD47)
ZL-1201 is a humanized, IgG4 monoclonal antibody, engineered to reduce effector function, that specifically targets CD47. Its therapeutic potential will be assessed in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, in both monotherapy and combination opportunities.
ZL-1102 (IL-17)
ZL-1102 is a novel human nanobody targeting IL-17 with high affinity and avidity. Unlike other anti-IL-17 products, ZL-1102 is being developed as a topical treatment for chronic plaque psoriasis (CPP).
Business Development
Second-half 2020 and Early 2021 Accomplishments
Anticipated 2021 Zai Milestone
Corporate Updates
Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Conference Call and Webcast Information
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.
For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.
Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Zai Lab, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to advance our product pipeline and further demonstrate our commercial and discovery capabilities, expected milestones for our approved products and product candidates and other statements containing words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plan” and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on Zai Lab’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) Zai Lab’s ability to obtain additional future funding, (2) Zai Lab’s results of clinical and pre-clinical development of its product candidates, (3) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of Zai Lab’s product candidates, (4) Zai Lab’s ability to generate revenue from its product candidates, (5) the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions and (6) other factors discussed in Zai Lab’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 1, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zai Lab anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Zai Lab’s expectations and assumptions to change and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Zai Lab’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Patients should refer to the Prescribing Information for ZEJULA, Optune, QINLOCK, MARGENZA, and NUZYRA for important safety information.
Zai Lab Limited
Zai Lab Limited
Audited consolidated balance sheet statements
(In thousands of U.S. dollars ("$") except for number of shares and per share data)
|As of December 31,
|2019
|2020
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|75,932
|442,116
|Short-term investments
|200,000
|744,676
|Accounts receivable (net of allowance of nil and $1
as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively)
|3,791
|5,165
|Inventories
|6,005
|13,144
|Prepayments and other current assets
|6,736
|10,935
|Total current assets
|292,464
|1,216,036
|Restricted cash, non-current
|510
|743
|Investments in equity investees
|2,398
|1,279
|Prepayments for equipment
|440
|274
|Property and equipment, net
|21,353
|29,162
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|15,071
|17,701
|Land use rights, net
|7,655
|7,908
|Intangible assets, net
|1,148
|1,532
|Long term deposits
|377
|862
|Value added tax recoverable
|13,737
|22,141
|Total assets
|355,153
|1,297,638
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|6,450
|—
|Accounts payable
|22,660
|62,641
|Current operating lease liabilities
|4,351
|5,206
|Other current liabilities
|13,174
|30,196
|Total current liabilities
|46,635
|98,043
|Deferred income
|2,881
|16,858
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|10,977
|13,392
|Total liabilities
|60,493
|128,293
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary shares (par value of $0.00006 per share;
500,000,000 shares authorized, 68,237,247 and
87,811,026 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively)
|4
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|734,734
|1,897,467
|Accumulated deficit
|(444,698
|)
|(713,603
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|4,620
|(14,524
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|294,660
|1,169,345
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|355,153
|1,297,638
Zai Lab Limited
Audited consolidated statements of operations
(In thousands of U.S. dollars ("$") except for number of shares and per share data)
|Year ended December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2020
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|129
|12,985
|48,958
|Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|(43
|)
|(3,749
|)
|(16,736
|)
|Research and development
|(120,278
|)
|(142,221
|)
|(222,711
|)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(21,576
|)
|(70,211
|)
|(111,312
|)
|Loss from operations
|(141,768
|)
|(203,196
|)
|(301,801
|)
|Interest income
|3,261
|8,232
|5,120
|Interest expense
|(40
|)
|(293
|)
|(181
|)
|Other income, net
|59
|938
|29,076
|Loss before income tax and share of loss from
equity method investment
|(138,488
|)
|(194,319
|)
|(267,786
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|Share of loss from equity method investment
|(587
|)
|(752
|)
|(1,119
|)
|Net loss
|(139,075
|)
|(195,071
|)
|(268,905
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(139,075
|)
|(195,071
|)
|(268,905
|)
|Loss per share - basic and diluted
|(2.64
|)
|(3.03
|)
|(3.46
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in calculating net
loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted
|52,609,810
|64,369,490
|77,667,743
Zai Lab Limited
Audited consolidated statements of comprehensive loss
(In thousands of U.S. dollars ("$") except for number of shares and per share data)
|Year ended December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2020
|$
|$
|$
|Net loss
|(139,075
|)
|(195,071
|)
|(268,905
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|2,212
|1,958
|(19,144
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|(136,863
|)
|(193,113
|)
|(288,049
|)
Zai Lab Limited
