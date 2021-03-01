TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jerry Pierson has been appointed President & Chief Operating Officer of the Company, subject to TSXV approval.



Jerry has over 25 years in the themed attraction business and has been leading Dynamic’s organization in the US, based out of Orlando, for the past three years in addition to managing the controls department for the Company. “Controls integration and mechatronics technology and the associated intellectual property have become a core competency and forms the nucleus of the Dynamic’s IP,” stated Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and CEO. “Our pivot as a Company to leveraging the intrinsic value of our IP, makes Jerry the perfect person to assume the President and COO position for Dynamic Technologies Group.” This promotion includes being President and COO of Dynamic Attractions, Dynamic Entertainment and Dynamic Structures.

Hao Wang, who joined the Company’s Dynamic Attractions division in 2017, will be leaving his post as President and COO for personal reasons, and returning to his home in Toronto. “I am pleased to announce that Hao has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately, which will help to make a smooth transition of leadership to Jerry in managing Dynamic Attractions and the ride manufacturing division,” added Nelson. One of the initiatives that Hao put in place was to develop a strong and cohesive management team in an effective organizational structure with efficient operational processes, as well as a succession plan for the company’s key functions. Hao becoming a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, will further ensure a smooth transition and continuity of processes and momentum that Hao has diligently put in place.

This is an incredibly momentous time for the Company as we will see some of the most technologically complex and exciting rides in the world that we have designed, built and commissioned, come into service in theme parks around the world throughout 2021. It is also a very exciting time to see the flying theatre attraction come into operation this summer in The Island theme park in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Dynamic has an option to purchase a 50% interest in this attraction. This foundation uniquely positions the Company for future growth and continued innovation. Our industry, our customers and their guests are about to experience why we do what we do and exactly what we mean when we say, TECHNOLOGY DRIVES THE DYNAMIC DIFFERENCE !

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and entertainment destinations. It also applies these same engineering integration and problem solving skills for special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures. Dynamic also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. It was selected as a 2020 TSX Venture 50 company. The 2020 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the past year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of 5 industry sectors, with Dynamic being selected in the Diversified Industry category. Selection was based on three equally weighted criteria; share price, trading and market capitalization. Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG.

For more information about the Company, visit www.dynamictechgroup.com or contact:

Guy Nelson Allan Francis Executive Chair & CEO Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration Phone: (416) 366-7977 Phone: (204) 589-9301 Email: gnelson@dynamictechgroup.com Email: afrancis@dynamictechgroup.com

Reader Advisory

