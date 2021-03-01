Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sperm Bank Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type; By Donor Type; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sperm bank market expected to reach USD 6.07 billion by 2028
The global sperm bank industry is driven by few notable factors such as rising cases of infertility among both men and women, innovations in assistive reproductive techniques, and an increasing number of infertility care centers across the globe.
Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers in the middle-income countries also boosting the industry growth.
The global sperm bank industry is fragmented based on service type, donor, end-use, and region. In terms of service type, the market is segmented sperm storage, semen analysis, and genetic consultation.
Based on the donor type, the market is classified as known and anonymous donors. The end-use segment is further divided into donor insemination and in-vitro fertilization.
Segment Highlights
List of Key Players
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources
4. Sperm Banks Market Insights
4.1. Sperm Banks - Industry snapshot
4.2. Sperm Banks Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Rising cases of infertility among men
4.2.1.2. Innovations in cryo-preservation techniques
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High service costs
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Sperm Banks Market Industry trends
5. Sperm Banks Market Assessment by Service Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Sperm Banks Market, By Service Type, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Sperm storage
5.4. Semen analysis
5.5. Genetic consultation
6. Global Sperm Banks Market, by Donor
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Sperm Banks Market, By Donor, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Known
6.4. Anonymous donor
7. Sperm Banks Market Assessment by End-Use
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Sperm Banks Market, By End-Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Donor insemination
7.4. In-vitro fertilization
8. Sperm Banks Market Assessment by Geography
8.1. Key findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Sperm Banks Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Company Overview
10.2. Financial Performance
10.3. Product/Services Benchmarking
10.4. Recent Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hmxrf
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: