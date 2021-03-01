New York, NY, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Specialty Chemicals Market By Type (Specialty Polymers, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals, Flavors and fragrances, Agrichemicals, Cleaning Materials, Additives, Lubricants, and Others), and By Application (Cleaning and Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, Electricity and Electronics, Construction Industry, Motor Vehicle Industry, Paper, and Pulp Industry, Plastic Industry, Oil and Gas Exploitation Industry, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Specialty Chemicals Market was estimated at USD 610 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 940 Billion by 2026. The global Specialty Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Specialty Chemicals are also known as the effect of chemicals or specialties or performance chemicals. The chemical product provides a varied multiple of the effect on various productions relies upon. some of the chemicals such as cosmetics, automotive, agrichemicals, food, surfactants, cleaning materials, specialty coatings, construction chemicals, Paint, pharmaceutical, antioxidants, paper chemicals, and fragrances, etc. The materials that are used are on the basis of their function and performance. Specialty chemicals are used ingredients in products and improve manufacturing processes. Specialty chemical invention depends on technical and performance, therefore understanding the chemical composition and properties of their application is important. Any potential effect on health and the environment also needs to be addressed.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Chemicals Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Specialty Chemicals Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Specialty Chemicals Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Specialty Chemicals Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

The world's largest specialty chemicals segment are electronic chemicals, surfactants, specialty polymers, flavors and fragrances, industrial and institutional cleaners, and a market share of around 36% in 2018. Specialty chemical companies in India have viewed a sharply rising demand for their products over the last few years. High demand for adhesives and sealants is one of the important factors responsible for the growing construction industry. China and India are estimated to fuel the growth of this segment significantly for the analysis period.

Top Market Manufacturers:

The company manufacturing with quality of analysis, testing, formulation analysis, helping the specialty chemicals some of the key players operating in the specialty chemicals market include Albemarle Corporation, Akzonobel, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Lanxess, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG, Solvay SA, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and others.

On the basis of type, the specialty chemicals market is segmented as specialty polymers, industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaners, construction chemicals, electronic chemicals, flavors and fragrances, agrichemicals, cleaning materials, additives, lubricants, and others. Specialty is that are used to develop the desired properties of polymers. The increasing type of specialty polymers in electronics, medical, automotive, cosmetics, and construction industries is driving the specialty chemical market. Growing concerns surrounding food safety and infectious diseases are expected to drive demand for I&I cleaning chemicals.

On the basis of application, the specialty chemicals market is segmented as cleaning and cosmetics, food and beverage, electricity and electronics, construction industry, motor vehicle industry, paper and pulp industry, plastic industry, oil and gas exploitation industry, and others. The cleaning and cosmetics are rapidly changing lifestyle especially in developing nations emerged as the primary driving factor for the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the growth of this Application segment noticeably in the coming years.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the specialty chemicals market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the specialty chemicals market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the specialty chemicals industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Type, Application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the specialty chemicals industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Specialty polymers are the additives that are used to strengthen the desired properties of polymers. The increasing applications of specialty polymers in electronics, medical, automotive, cosmetics, and construction industries are driving the specialty chemical market. The high endurance, electrical insulation, and other properties of specialty polymer are some of the factors that are driving this segment.

Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaners are intended for routine cleaning of offices, industrial facilities, warehouses, and institutions. Rising concerns surrounding infectious diseases and food safety are expected to drive demand for I&I cleaning chemicals.

The specialty chemicals market companies are trying to raise barriers to become service orientation and they are focusing on the quality of product and service to specific customers.

Global specialty chemicals market divided into major regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. China is high growth at a significant rate over the forecast period and a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2026. China is the largest consumer of specialty chemicals that is the global consumption of paper chemicals, textile chemicals, and coating, etc. In 2018, the textile chemicals market accounted for 50% of the dollar value.

Browse the full “Specialty Chemicals Market By Type (Specialty Polymers, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaners, Construction Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals, Flavors and fragrances, Agrichemicals, Cleaning Materials, Additives, Lubricants, and Others), and By Application (Cleaning and Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, Electricity and Electronics, Construction Industry, Motor Vehicle Industry, Paper, and Pulp Industry, Plastic Industry, Oil and Gas Exploitation Industry, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/specialty-chemicals-market-by-type-specialty-polymers-industrial

This report segments the specialty chemicals market as follows:

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: By Form Segment Analysis

Specialty Polymers

Industrial and Institutional(I&I) Cleaners

Construction Chemicals

ElectronicChemicals

Flavors and Fragrances

Agrichemicals

CleaningMaterials

Additives

Lubricants

Others (Sealants, Textile Chemicals, Specialty Coatings, etc.)

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Cleaning and Cosmetics

Food and beverage

Electricity and Electronics

Construction Industry

Motor vehicle Industry

Paper and pulp Industry

Plastic Industry

Oil and Gas Exploitation Industry

Others (Other Industry, Printing and Publishing Industry, etc.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the construction chemicals segment accounts for approximately 20% market share of total revenue generated by the global specialty chemicals market.

China specialty chemicals market dominates the global market both in terms of production as well as consumption

Construction chemicals and agrichemicals have more than 2/3rd of the market share in the global market

Companies such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company accounts for around half of the global market share

In terms of volume, the sale of specialty chemicals accounted for approximately 230 Million Tons in 2019

