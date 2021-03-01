Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Historically, the gift card market in Netherlands has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2016-2020. According to the publisher's Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 8.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 2157.6 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Netherlands remains strong. The gift card industry in Netherlands is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1982.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2790.2 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Netherlands. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Netherlands
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Netherlands
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Netherlands
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Netherlands
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Netherlands
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Netherlands
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Netherlands
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Netherlands
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Netherlands
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Netherlands
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d98zor
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: