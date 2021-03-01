NORTHRIDGE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, today announced that it has signed a Service Agreement with Interface Investment Capital, LLC (“IIC”) https://interfaceic.co – an investment and management company specializing in funding and management of agricultural businesses, while staffing almost 600 employees.

This agreement will facilitate Innovative’s entrance into agriculture and farming, one of the largest industries in California, by offering to IIC financial payment services, integration of IPSIPayroll ecosystem with the current accounting and payroll IIC infrastructure, payroll debit cards to employees, thus eliminating paper check writing, and real time management of debit cards spending. IIC employees will have access to payroll prepaid debit cards, cross-border payments infrastructure, significantly lower cost for international remittances via IPSICoin, and financial payment services that include unbanked and underbanked customers.

According to data provided by Employment Development Department, State of California, California Agricultural Employment 2019 Annual Average was slightly above 422,000 thousand workers. The research conducted by Gary Keough, Director, NASS Pacific Region in Research and Science, California is ranked No.1 in sales of agricultural products totaling more than $45 billion and accounting nearly 12 percent of the United States total sales.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., stated, “I am extremely delighted about the Service Agreement we have signed with Interface Investment Capital, LLC as it will give our Company an opportunity to provide comprehensive financial services through our IPSIPay ecosystem, and it is marking yet another significant milestone for our Company. This Agreement will allow us to utilize our advances in digital payments and mobile technology and make financial services more inclusive and affordable while providing the total solution for unbanked and underbanked communities in California and abroad.”

Todd Owen, CFO of Interface Investment Capital, LLC, added, "We look forward to working with Innovative and have chosen their services as a unique opportunity to integrate our existing financial infrastructure with IPSIPay ecosystem. We believe that total solution offered to our Company will enable us to reduce our operating costs and simplify financial operations while providing our employees digital payments infrastructure that will comprehensively advance their ability to manage their funds in the most secure and cost-effective way.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

About Interface Investment Capital, LLC

Interface Investment Capital, LLC is a robust consulting firm which works with executives and family offices to accelerate their vision and take businesses to the next level. The company facilitates mergers & acquisitions, real estate development, business development, renewable energy projects, private and public monetization programs, financing, capital structure, creative marketing, business scaling & exit strategies.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

For investor inquiries please call (818) 864-4004 or email info@ipsipay.com