The Global Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The demand for energy is ever-expanding. This puts pressure on enterprises in the energy sector to cut down their operating costs and streamline business processes.



Energy companies generally have extensive worldwide oil and gas assets. Most of the laborers work on those oil and gas sites in isolated locations and they need to communicate daily with colleagues in the company's central office. This leads to need for reliable remote access to applications for the field workers and executives. Desktop Virtualization plays an essential role in improving accessibility for those workers by centralizing the desktop environment.



Growing adoption of cloud computing is also driving the market growth. Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure which will enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in a dynamically scalable and virtual manner.



Infrastructural constraints are compelling the workers to work in the traditional way. The energy sector already has complex and established platforms which are on-premise and moving them to cloud is a time-consuming process.



Key Market Trends



Cloud to Witness the Highest Growth

Energy companies are slowly transitioning towards cloud to increase operational efficiency throughout the supply chain. IT departments are also under increased pressure to reduce costs and securely process data in these dispersed and highly connected environments.

Energy companies operate in a geopolitically sensitive industry and are frequent targets of cyberattacks especially from foreign governments. Using cloud as a base for desktop virtualization, sensitive information is stored centrally and authentication policies can be set to secure the cloud environment.

Google cloud-based virtual desktops are being deployed and managed by itopia CAS. This is helping the energy companies to enable a remote workforce since itopia CAS supports multi-regional deployments. It is also contributing in deploying high performance applications, which otherwise won't be possible on expensive physical workstations.

NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software in the cloud is helping energy companies utilize the same pool of virtual workstation resources in shifts, ensuring seismic interpretation, reservoir modeling, and engineering tasks.

North America to Occupy Major Share

United States is a pioneer in the production, supply, and consumption of energy. According to the International Energy Agency, total investment in the U.S. energy sector was valued at USD 350 billion in 2018, which is the second-largest in the world).

U.S. energy companies further transmit, distribute, and store energy through complex infrastructure networks that are supported by emerging products and services such as smart grid technologies.

Moreover, presence of established vendors such as Citrix, Parallels, Cisco and IBM providing desktop virtualization for energy sector is fuelling the market growth. Emerging players such as NComputing is also planning to expand to North America. Other companies are expected to follow suite, driving the market demand.

According to Cisco Global Cloud Index, North America is expected to have the highest cloud traffic by 2021. This is also forecasted to increase the demand for desktop virtualization across all industries in this region.

Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented with companies extending their offerings to all end-user industries including energy sector. Energy companies are slowly transitioning from on-premise to cloud in order to deploy virtualization solutions.

September 2019 - Microsoft announced single end of extended support date (April 14, 2026) for the tools in its Microsoft Desktop Optimisation Pack portfolio. This portfolio includes the App-V application virtualization suite. Microsoft Enterprise Desktop Virtualization (MED-V) and User Experience Virtualization (UE-V).

August 2019 - Citrix announced the general availability of a new cloud service offering called Citrix Managed Desktops. The desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) solution provides a quick and simple method for delivering Windows apps and desktops from Azure directly to any device.

May 2019 - Google LLC expanded its partnership with Citrix Systems Inc. This would make Citrix Workspace suite with Machine Creation Services available on Google Cloud. The suite includes XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile Enterprise and NetScaler Gateway. XenApp and XenDesktop which allows admins to deliver virtual Linux or Windows desktops and apps to their users.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud and Need for Remote Accessibility is Driving the Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Infrastructural Constraints is Discouraging the Market Expansion

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Desktop Delivery Platform

5.1.1 Hosted Virtual Desktop (HVD)

5.1.2 Hosted Shared Desktop (HSD)

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Parallels International GmbH

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 NComputing

6.1.9 Ericom Software Inc.

6.1.10 Vmware Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



