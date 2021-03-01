Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The demand for energy is ever-expanding. This puts pressure on enterprises in the energy sector to cut down their operating costs and streamline business processes.
Energy companies generally have extensive worldwide oil and gas assets. Most of the laborers work on those oil and gas sites in isolated locations and they need to communicate daily with colleagues in the company's central office. This leads to need for reliable remote access to applications for the field workers and executives. Desktop Virtualization plays an essential role in improving accessibility for those workers by centralizing the desktop environment.
Growing adoption of cloud computing is also driving the market growth. Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure which will enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in a dynamically scalable and virtual manner.
Infrastructural constraints are compelling the workers to work in the traditional way. The energy sector already has complex and established platforms which are on-premise and moving them to cloud is a time-consuming process.
Key Market Trends
Cloud to Witness the Highest Growth
North America to Occupy Major Share
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented with companies extending their offerings to all end-user industries including energy sector. Energy companies are slowly transitioning from on-premise to cloud in order to deploy virtualization solutions.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud and Need for Remote Accessibility is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Infrastructural Constraints is Discouraging the Market Expansion
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Desktop Delivery Platform
5.1.1 Hosted Virtual Desktop (HVD)
5.1.2 Hosted Shared Desktop (HSD)
5.2 By Deployment Mode
5.2.1 On-Premise
5.2.2 Cloud
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.6 Parallels International GmbH
6.1.7 Dell Inc.
6.1.8 NComputing
6.1.9 Ericom Software Inc.
6.1.10 Vmware Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmxj3h
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
